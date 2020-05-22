CLOSE
Megan Thee Stallion Gets Animated For Visuals To “Savage”

Well, she does need a break here and there...

Megan Thee Stallion

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

As much as we love seeing Megan Thee Stallion get her thick on on social media or her music videos, we have to come to grips with the fact she can’t always be in our lives.

Unfortunately for us thirsty fans, the Hot Girl Coach done went the animation route for her latest visuals to her his “Savage” and though she’s not in it, there are lots of CGI thickness to go around. Using CGI, anime and video game visuals to turn in an entertaining video, “Savage” reminds us that even thick animated twerking is better than nothing.

Peep the visuals to Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” below and let us know if it was enough to quench your thirst.

Megan Thee Stallion Gets Animated For Visuals To "Savage"

megan thee stallion

He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
