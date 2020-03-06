CLOSE
megan thee stallion , suga
Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘SUGA’ + “B.I.T.C.H.” Video Is Out And The Hotties Are Here For It [VIDEO]

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

Source: NBC / Getty

No longer an album and merely an EP, Megan Thee Stallion decides to give the people what they want. 10 months after Fever dropped and gave us “Cash Sh*t” with DaBaby and “Simon Says” with Juciy JSUGA arrives with 9 tracks, two new features from Kehlani and Gunna, plus production from The Neptunes.

“I’m not even gonna call it an album, because I’m still in the middle of making my album,” she said in a recent interview. “When the situation came up, I’m like, ‘Oh my god I gotta put out this music. I don’t want to just leave my fans with nothing ’cause I don’t know what’s gonna happen.’ The music that I have made and the songs that I really really like so far, I was like, ‘Let’s just drop this sh** on the EP.'”

Label drama or not, the Hotties have already gone in and claimed certain songs as favorites including “Savage” and “Hit My Phone” with Kehlani. The opening track, “Ain’t Equal” starts off with Meg rapping like she has something to prove to everybody, “I lost my mommy and my granny in the same month (What?) / A bunch of b**ches talking down ’cause I’m coming up / I know some people in my own city hating on me (Damn) / And if you hoping I fall off, you gon’ be waiting on it, ayy”

You can stream the album on your preferred streaming platform of choice AND you can watch the “B.I.T.C.H.” video where we get a proper introduction to Meg’s “Suga” persona.

Peep below to see the Hotties’ reaction to the album.

