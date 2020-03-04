Megan Thee Stallion Announces ‘Suga’ Release Date Despite Label Drama, Contract Details Revealed

Label issues or not, Megan Thee Stallion is absolutely serious about releasing new music. What fans didn’t realize on Wednesday (Mar. 4) was that the H-Town Hottie was going to share the cover art and tracklist for her long-awaited Suga project.

Clocking in at just nine tracks, the project will feature guest appearances from the likes of Kehlani and Gunna, the former being a not so well kept secret since Kehlani was also spotted “driving the boat” with Meg. All this comes ahead as more details have emerged regarding her contract situation.

Per Complex, March 6 was originally set to be the release date for Suga and that 1501 sent a letter to 300 Entertainment saying that the making of the album was “in direct contravention of 1501’s contractual rights” as well as a demand that 300 “cease all activity” related to her music until they received clearance from 1501. Similar letters were sent to CAA, Puma and Live Nation which demanded a “full and complete” accounting of all of Thee Stallion’s respective deals and insisting that 1501 has the rights to “grant approval and permission” to anything the “Cash Sh*t” rapper was involved in.

The original 1501 contract between Meg & the label has been discovered as well and despite the initial claim that Meg owned “part of her masters,” the contract says that those masters for her four albums all belong to 1501. “[1501] hereby is, the owner from inception of each Master Recording… [T]o the extent that ARTIST may be found to be the owner or author of any Master Recording, ARTIST hereby irrevocably assigns to COMPANY all of ARTIST’S rights in such Master Recording.”

On top of it per the report, the label takes half of her publishing (“an undivided fifty percent interest… to each composition”) and has a clause where she can be fined if she’s late to publicity sessions, recording sessions or appearances. The label also gets 30% of live performance money and all expenses for the concerts come from Megan’s share.

The contract also includes language that the company is “not a licensed “Talent Agent”” and “is under no obligation to procure employment” for Megan. Lastly, Megan has been withholding money owed to 1501 and is awaiting “full accounting” from the label. “For two years, they’ve been collecting her money and she’s hasn’t been paid,” the source said. “They’re not paying her or submitting statements to her.”

WELL. How will all of this wrap up? Well, I guess we have to wait and see if Suga does hit streaming platforms on Friday.

