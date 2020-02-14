Watch Megan Thee Stallion Perform “B.I.T.C.H.” On ‘Fallon’ [VIDEO]

Megan Thee Stallion was the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night and decided to bring “B.I.T.C.H.” to the party. With two dancers by her side and a foggy stage, the H-Town Hot Girl delivered a performance that had everyone standing at attention when she teased a little dip and twerk.

Watch the performance below. Meg’s busy 2020 has already included being part of Coach’s NYFW festivities, partnering with Phony Ppl for the “Fkn Around” video, working hard on her debut album Suga, joining Normani for “Diamonds” off of the Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey soundtrack and more.

RELATED: Phony Ppl Shares “Fkn Around” Video With Megan Thee Stallion [WATCH]

RELATED: Catch A Preview Of Megan Thee Stallion’s Acting Debut On ‘Good Girls’ [VIDEO]

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Samples 2Pac On Her New Single, “B.I.T.C.H.” [LISTEN]

Also On 97.9 The Box: