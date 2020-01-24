CLOSE
Music
HomeMusicLocal Music

Megan Thee Stallion Sample 2Pac On Her New Single, “B.I.T.C.H.” [LISTEN]

Megan Thee Stallion - Astroworld Fest 2019

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Digital

Megan Thee Stallion was everywhere in 2019 with Fever and for her upcoming debut album, she’s debuting a new personality and giving fans some brand new music! “B.I.T.C.H.” samples 2Pac’s “Rather Be Ya N***a” and let’s it be known, Meg ain’t about to argue with no damn body about twerking.

“I’d rather be a B-I-T-C-H (I’d rather keep it real with ya) / ‘Cause that’s what you gon’ call me when I’m trippin’ anyway / You know you can’t control me, baby, you need a real one in your life / Them b*tches ain’t gon’ give it to you right,” Meg raps on the chorus. Listen to “B.I.T.C.H.” in full below.

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Preps New Single “B.I.T.C.H,” Links Up With Pharrell In The Studio

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion & Normani Link Up For “Diamonds” [VIDEO]

Blue Ivy (And Her Long Silk Press) Rang In 2020 With Megan Thee Stallion
20 photos
megan thee stallion

Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne Announces New Album, ‘Funeral’
 17 hours ago
01.23.20
15 items
#BlackInkChi: Kitty Was Not Feeling Jess Being All…
 17 hours ago
01.23.20
Cop Who Filmed Delonte West Street Fight Suspended
 20 hours ago
01.23.20
Kodak Black Moved To Kentucky Prison, Release Date…
 20 hours ago
01.23.20
Lira Galore Seeks Restraining Order Against Pierre “Pee”…
 20 hours ago
01.23.20
Wendy Williams & Kevin Hunter Officially Divorced
 22 hours ago
01.23.20
69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Lena Waithe, Wife Alana Mayo Split Six Months…
 1 day ago
01.23.20
Diddy Formally Changes Name To Sean Love Combs
 1 day ago
01.23.20
Juice WRLD Died From Accidental Overdose
 1 day ago
01.23.20
Wale Delivers Profound Performances of “Sue Me,” “On…
 2 days ago
01.22.20
Lizzo Graces Cover of ‘Rolling Stone’: Talks Haters,…
 2 days ago
01.22.20
Antonio Brown Suspect In Battery & Burglary Incident,…
 2 days ago
01.22.20
Oprah Speaks Out About Russell Simmons #MeToo Doc…
 2 days ago
01.22.20
12 items
What Are Those?!: Tyler Perry’s New Netflix Film…
 3 days ago
01.22.20
Rick Ross Shows Complex Just How Insane His…
 3 days ago
01.21.20
JJ Watt To Host ‘SNL’ The Night Before…
 3 days ago
01.21.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close