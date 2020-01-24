Megan Thee Stallion Sample 2Pac On Her New Single, “B.I.T.C.H.” [LISTEN]

Megan Thee Stallion was everywhere in 2019 with Fever and for her upcoming debut album, she’s debuting a new personality and giving fans some brand new music! “B.I.T.C.H.” samples 2Pac’s “Rather Be Ya N***a” and let’s it be known, Meg ain’t about to argue with no damn body about twerking.

“I’d rather be a B-I-T-C-H (I’d rather keep it real with ya) / ‘Cause that’s what you gon’ call me when I’m trippin’ anyway / You know you can’t control me, baby, you need a real one in your life / Them b*tches ain’t gon’ give it to you right,” Meg raps on the chorus. Listen to “B.I.T.C.H.” in full below.

