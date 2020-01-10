Megan Thee Stallion & Normani Link Up For “Diamonds” [VIDEO]

The first offering from the upcoming Birds of Prey soundtrack is an all Houston affair as Megan Thee Stallion and Normani team up for “Diamonds”.

Sampling Marilyn Monroe’s “Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend,” the video features exclusive footage from the film as well as dolled up versions of Meg and Normani stealing the show. At one point, Meg carries the same mallet and does the kind of damage you’d expect from one Harley Quinn. Watch the video below.

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) stars Robbie in a stand-alone Harley Quinn movie alongside Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya, Chris Messina as Victor Zsasz and Ewan McGregor as Roman Sionis. Catch it in theaters in February.

RELATED: Travis Scott, Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby & More To Perform At Coachella 2020!

RELATED: #BodyGoals: 15 Times Normani’s Thighs Were Our Gym Motivation

Also On 97.9 The Box: