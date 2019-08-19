CLOSE
normani
#BodyGoals: 15 Times Normani’s Thighs Were Our Gym Motivation

Posted August 19, 2019

2018 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Mindy Small / Getty


Unless you’re been living under a rock, you should know that Normani is this summer’s new “It Girl.” And for good reason.

When she dropped her dope “Motivation” video, an ode to 2000s video past, we all got to see how she is the next big thing. That, and her athletic body is utterly amazing, most importantly dem thighs.

 

So how does the 23-year-old singer get so toned?

She told Modeliste back in 2016 that she doesn’t get too bogged down at the gym, she prefers getting her cardio on stage.

Well, considering my busy schedule, I never really get the opportunity to physically get in the gym. I would say my workout regime would be every night on stage performing hour long sets,” she said.

Adding, “That can be pretty tiring. After I get off stage, I honestly feel like I was at the gym for a good hour, so that kind of makes up for it!”

Well, whatever she does to look for great, we bow down to her. Here are 15 times Normani has motivated us to do those extra reps in barre class!

#BodyGoals: 15 Times Normani’s Thighs Were Our Gym Motivation was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

View this post on Instagram

Hakuna Matata

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

2.

View this post on Instagram

you gotta strut like you mean it free your mind

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

3.

View this post on Instagram

I need somebody who can take control

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

4.

View this post on Instagram

feeling like brandy in the cinderella movie

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

5.

View this post on Instagram

souuuuuuul train

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

6.

View this post on Instagram

1996

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

7.

View this post on Instagram

🎆

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

8.

9.

View this post on Instagram

🌪

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

10.

View this post on Instagram

BET AWARDS 18

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

11.

View this post on Instagram

when it feels so good but it’s bad for you 💔

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

12.

View this post on Instagram

76 in December

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

13.

View this post on Instagram

5/31/96

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

14.

View this post on Instagram

honey I’m home

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

15.

