CLOSE
Music
HomeMusicLocal Music

Phony Ppl Shares “Fkn Around” Video With Megan Thee Stallion [WATCH]

2020 MAXIM Big Game Experience

Source: Cassidy Sparrow / Getty

Late last year, Megan Thee Stallion and Phony Ppl linked together to play NPR’s Tiny Desk Festival. One of those records, “Fkn Around” turned into a single and today, there’s an official video featuring a throwback car wash and Tina Snow telling you straight up, “I got a man but I’m f*ckin around but I’m young & I can’t be tied down.”

“‘Fkn Around’ is a fun time for everyone involved,” Phony Ppl said in a statement. “You gotta handle your business or your business gonna handle you! Shooting this video was a beautiful experience in L,A. Shoutout to everyone from production, to the extras, and Megan Thee Stallion for being a part of this. Y’all are all lovely. Enjoy the film.”

Phony Ppl lead singer Ellbee Thrie gave the inspiration behind the song, all about being unaware of something that’s happening right in front of you.

“”We’re all blind to the things that people feel we shouldn’t know!” Elbee said. “In this case, she’s got a man but she’s f**kin around. Right under her confidant’s nose… in the club. Will she leave the party with the same guy she came with? Or does the night have a huge plot twist in store? Listen and find out!”

Watch the video below.

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Clears Up If She’s Swirling With G-Eazy: “I’m Not F**king Him!”

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Links Up With Brooklyn’s Own Phony PPL To Kick Off NPR’s Tiny Desk Fest

megan thee stallion , Phony Ppl

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
#SitYoAssDown: Mother Cuts Off Daughter’s Braids After Father…
 4 hours ago
02.13.20
Snoop Dogg MCC
Snoop Dogg Apologizes To Gayle King: “Two Wrongs…
 18 hours ago
02.12.20
11 itemsUS-ENTERTAINMENT-STRAIGHT OUTTA COMPTON
The Game Inks Kobe Bryant’s Name & Number…
 22 hours ago
02.12.20
Mya
Off The Market: Mya Got Married In A…
 24 hours ago
02.12.20
10 items
Hoop Heads Celebrate 20th Anniversary Of Vince Carter’s…
 24 hours ago
02.12.20
2 Chainz Unveils New Kobe Bryant Inspired Ink
 1 day ago
02.12.20
Dwyane Wade’s Oldest Son Zaire Writes A Loving…
 1 day ago
02.12.20
DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage!
DaBaby Denies Cheating Accusations, Confirms He’s Got Another…
 1 day ago
02.12.20
Wiz Khalifa Releases New Project ‘It’s Only Weed…
 1 day ago
02.12.20
G-Eazy Clears Up Rumors He’s Dating Megan Thee…
 2 days ago
02.11.20
Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets
Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gianna Laid To Rest In…
 2 days ago
02.12.20
Nicki Minaj Talks Kendrick Lamar and Reveals New…
 2 days ago
02.11.20
School Cop Caught On Video Putting Black Student…
 2 days ago
02.11.20
Meek Mill, DaBaby & Summer Walker Headline 2020…
 2 days ago
02.11.20
14 items
The Funniest Black History Month Joke Tweets We…
 2 days ago
02.12.20
Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 : Day One
Dwyane Wade’s 12-Year-Old Child Will Now Go By…
 2 days ago
02.11.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close