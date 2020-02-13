Phony Ppl Shares “Fkn Around” Video With Megan Thee Stallion [WATCH]

Late last year, Megan Thee Stallion and Phony Ppl linked together to play NPR’s Tiny Desk Festival. One of those records, “Fkn Around” turned into a single and today, there’s an official video featuring a throwback car wash and Tina Snow telling you straight up, “I got a man but I’m f*ckin around but I’m young & I can’t be tied down.”

“‘Fkn Around’ is a fun time for everyone involved,” Phony Ppl said in a statement. “You gotta handle your business or your business gonna handle you! Shooting this video was a beautiful experience in L,A. Shoutout to everyone from production, to the extras, and Megan Thee Stallion for being a part of this. Y’all are all lovely. Enjoy the film.”

Phony Ppl lead singer Ellbee Thrie gave the inspiration behind the song, all about being unaware of something that’s happening right in front of you.

“”We’re all blind to the things that people feel we shouldn’t know!” Elbee said. “In this case, she’s got a man but she’s f**kin around. Right under her confidant’s nose… in the club. Will she leave the party with the same guy she came with? Or does the night have a huge plot twist in store? Listen and find out!”

Watch the video below.

