Megan Thee Stallion Links Up With Brooklyn’s Own Phony PPL To Kick Off NPR’s Tiny Desk Fest

Megan was on some "chill sh*t" for this performance.

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

NPR’s Tiny Desk performances never let us down case in point see Lizzo, the late Mac Miller, and Ty Dolla $ign, just to name a few. For the first time, a crowd of 950 people got the surprise of a lifetime when they learned Megan Thee Stallion was kicking things off at Tiny Desk Fest.

When attendees bought tickets to the four-night festival, they had no idea who would be performing because all performers were being kept secret. So you can imagine the delight when they learned they would be getting a “Big Ole Treat” of a show but on some “chill shit” as Megan joked. When it comes to the Houston rapper’s songs, we are used to high-energy, bass-heavy, twerk inducing bops; instead, we got jazzier versions of her hit singles.

Teaming up with Brooklyn’s own Phony Ppl, Megan performed “Cash Sh*t” minus the DaBaby, “Big Ole Freak, “Money Good,” and her anthem “Hot Girl Summer.”

Fans were even treated to a new song from the unlikely collaboration called “F**kin’ Around” in which Megan raps:

“Don’t ask questions if we just sexing. I got situations, no confirmation. Everybody wanna know who Megan dating.”

Who knew this musical union between Megan Thee Stallion and Phony PPL is something we always needed.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

