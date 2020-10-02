Megan Thee Stallion Teams With Young Thug For “Don’t Stop” [NEW MUSIC]

Megan Thee Stallion continues her triumphant run through 2020 with her brand new single and video, “Don’t Stop” featuring Young Thug.

Megan heled a live Q&A session with fans ahead of the video highlighting the video stylists, dancers, addressing the controversy behind her and Cardi B‘s No. 1 single “WAP” and more. The song has alternated the top spot with BTS‘s “Dynamite” for the last couple weeks.

Directed by Collin Tilley, Megan takes us to a version of Wonderland, complete with floor-length ponytails, Young Thug channeling his inner Edward Scissorhands and more. Watch the video in full below.

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Shares “F*ck You” Message After Little Guy Drops Album

RELATED: Megan The Stallion Surprises Philly Girl For Her Sweet 16

RELATED: Chris Rock Hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’ Season Premiere, Megan Thee Stallion Musical Guest

Also On 97.9 The Box: