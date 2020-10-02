CLOSE
Music
HomeMusicLocal Music

Megan Thee Stallion Teams With Young Thug For “Don’t Stop” [NEW MUSIC]

Megan Thee Stallion/DUSSE assets

Source: D’USSE Cognac / D’USSE Cognac

Megan Thee Stallion continues her triumphant run through 2020 with her brand new single and video, “Don’t Stop” featuring Young Thug.

Megan heled a live Q&A session with fans ahead of the video highlighting the video stylists, dancers, addressing the controversy behind her and Cardi B‘s No. 1 single “WAP” and more. The song has alternated the top spot with BTS‘s “Dynamite” for the last couple weeks.

Directed by Collin Tilley, Megan takes us to a version of Wonderland, complete with floor-length ponytails, Young Thug channeling his inner Edward Scissorhands and more. Watch the video in full below.

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Shares “F*ck You” Message After Little Guy Drops Album

RELATED: Megan The Stallion Surprises Philly Girl For Her Sweet 16

RELATED: Chris Rock Hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’ Season Premiere, Megan Thee Stallion Musical Guest

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED SEPTEMBER 7)
Actor Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) wearing Dolce & Gabbana arrives at the World Premiere Of Columbia Pictures&apos; &apos;Jumanji: The Next Level&apos; held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on December 9, 2019 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United
44 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Enough New York City Premiere - After Party
Legendary MTV VJ Ananda Lewis Reveals Breast Cancer…
 1 hour ago
10.01.20
City Of Hope Gala - Arrivals
Dr. Dre Wins Legal Battle In Tension Filled…
 5 hours ago
10.01.20
DaBaby Leads The 2020 BET Hip-Hop Awards With…
 6 hours ago
10.01.20
Jay-Z & Meek Mill’s REFORM Alliance Helps Change…
 10 hours ago
10.01.20
BET Experience and Make a Wish at LA. Live Red Carpet Arrivals- Weekend Events
Nicki Minaj Gives Birth To First Child
 11 hours ago
10.01.20
Here Are Tips On How To Travel During…
 13 hours ago
10.01.20
California Becomes First State To Offer Reparations To…
 14 hours ago
10.01.20
Another One: Drake Gives DJ Khaled Iced Out…
 16 hours ago
10.01.20
Get Yo Hand Outta My Pocket: Dr. Dre…
 17 hours ago
10.01.20
Is Molly Is The New Joan?
 1 day ago
09.30.20
California Governor Signs “Kobe Bryant Law” Forbidding First…
 1 day ago
09.30.20
DJ Drama & Lil Wayne Set To Relaunch…
 2 days ago
09.30.20
Queen Latifah Highlights Black Women’s Influence On American…
 2 days ago
09.30.20
Rapper Consequence Reveals Lupus Diagnosis
 2 days ago
09.30.20
Jeezy To Host “Worth a Conversation With Jay…
 2 days ago
09.30.20
Donald Glover Talks The Possibility Of New Music…
 2 days ago
09.29.20
Photos
Close