Megan Thee Stallion Shares “F*ck You” Message After Little Guy Drops Album

Nothing is going to slow Meg's roll in 2020.

Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Instead of apologizing to Megan Thee Stallion publicly for allegedly shooting her, that Canadian crooner dropped a whole album about the incident. Well, the “Savage” rapper has finally responded, and she’s not pulling her punches.

Taking to Instagram, Meg addressed the whole Daystar fiasco.

“Nothing REAL can be threatened 🤗 ,” was a caption tied to her latest collab with Fashion Nova. “Oh yeah and remember when I said I was collaborating with @fashionnova to make jeans for tall women 😛 These are the first samples 🔥🔥🔥 coming soon 😈

She followed that up with another post, a couple of selfies, with more smoke pointedly aimed at the little guy. Well actually, it’s the rings she’s wearing that spell out “F*ck You” that’s the actual message.

Support Black women.

Megan Thee Stallion Shares “F*ck You” Message After Little Guy Drops Album  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

