Juan Villareal Shares His Comedy Beginnings, Prep For Drive ‘N Comedy & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

Comedian Juan Villareal is always a friend of the Box and he checks in with Young Jas ahead of the upcoming Drive ‘N Comedy show featuring Ali Siddiq, Ricky Smiley and Marcus D. Wiley on October 10th! Captured inside the Houston BMW Studios, Juan gives up the game on how he got into comedy, how he managed to get on BET’s ComicView on multiple occasions, who his mentors were in regards to comedy, getting heckled, why he leaves politics out of his comedy routines and more!

