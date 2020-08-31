CLOSE
Events
HomeEvents

Join Rickey Smiley, Ali Siddiq, Juan Villareal & Marcus D. Wiley For Our Drive ‘N Comedy Event! [TICKETS]

Drive N Comedy

Source: Jonathan Cook / Radio One Digital

Want something fun to do on a Saturday night? Come out to see some drive-thru comedy! The Radio One Houston family of stations (97.9 The BoxMajic 102.1Radio Now 92.1) are coming together for the Drive ‘N Comedy, brought to you by Hennessy on October 10 at Aveva Stadium (12131 Kirby Drive)!

Taking the stage are none other than Rickey SmileyAli SiddiqJuan Villareal and Marcus D. Wiley! Tickets are on sale now at Ticketreturn.com OR you can click the link below OR you can text COMEDY to 2-4-0-4-2 for a direct link to purchase!

This event WILL have strict social distancing rules as in accordance with the CIty of Houston. Click the next page for contest rules as well as a FAQ regarding the event.

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE TICKETS!

ali siddiq , drive 'n comedy , marcus d. wiley , rickey smiley

1 2Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED AUGUST 25)
Celebrity Game Face key art
42 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
5 items
KeKe Palmer’s Style Was The Highlight Of The…
 2 hours ago
08.31.20
12 items
#MCM: We’re Dating ‘P-Valley’ Star Tyler Lepley, He…
 3 hours ago
08.31.20
Megan Thee Stallion x Fenty
Megan Thee Stallion Takes Home Best Hip-Hop At…
 5 hours ago
08.31.20
9 items
Social Media Remembers Chadwick Boseman By Sharing His…
 6 hours ago
08.31.20
11 items
Wah Gwaan!: Adele Shares Bantu Knot Festival Look…
 18 hours ago
08.31.20
Former ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Masika Kalysha…
 2 days ago
08.29.20
2019 American Music Awards - Press Room
‘Black Panther’ Actor Chadwick Boseman Passes Away At…
 3 days ago
08.29.20
Cops Called On Ex-NFL Star Brandon Marshall For…
 3 days ago
08.29.20
NBA Players Vote To Resume Play, But Games…
 3 days ago
08.28.20
A$AP Rocky Answers 18 Questions From Rihanna On…
 3 days ago
08.28.20
Marques Houston And Miya Dickey Tie The Knot…
 4 days ago
08.27.20
Kanye West Accused Of Ripping Off Black-Owned Company,…
 4 days ago
08.27.20
Chris Webber Gets Choked Up Talking About NBA…
 4 days ago
08.27.20
20 items
Muscle Ruckus AKA Terry Crews Drafts “BOYCOTT MAGIC…
 4 days ago
08.27.20
R. Kelly Mugshot
R. Kelly Allegedly Catches Jailhouse Fade By Another…
 4 days ago
08.27.20
Barack Obama Praises The NBA & WNBA For…
 4 days ago
08.27.20
Photos
Close