WSS Lace Up & Laugh Sweepstakes! [CONTEST]

Our Drive ‘N Comedy event presented by Hennessy with Ali Siddiq, Juan Villareal, Marcus D. Wiley and host Rickey Smiley is SOLD OUT but – we want to hook you up with tickets.

What do you have to do? Visit our friends at WSS — at ANY WSS location in the city, take a photo using the hashtag #LaceUpAndLaugh and tag @979TheBox and @ShopWSS. That’s it! Young Jas will be announcing the winner on October 5th!

Good luck — and check the rules for the contest on the next page.

1 2Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Box: