WSS Lace Up & Laugh Sweepstakes! [CONTEST]

Lace Up & Laugh Flyer

Source: Jonathan Cook / Radio One Digital

Our Drive ‘N Comedy event presented by Hennessy with Ali Siddiq, Juan Villareal, Marcus D. Wiley and host Rickey Smiley is SOLD OUT but – we want to hook you up with tickets.

What do you have to do? Visit our friends at WSS — at ANY WSS location in the city, take a photo using the hashtag #LaceUpAndLaugh and tag @979TheBox and @ShopWSS. That’s it! Young Jas will be announcing the winner on October 5th!

Good luck — and check the rules for the contest on the next page.

drive 'n comedy

Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED SEPTEMBER 7)
Actor Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) wearing Dolce & Gabbana arrives at the World Premiere Of Columbia Pictures&apos; &apos;Jumanji: The Next Level&apos; held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on December 9, 2019 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United
44 photos
