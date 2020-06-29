CLOSE
Good Morning H-Town
Good Morning H-Town

BeatKing Explains Signing Multi-Million Dollar Deal With Columbia, “Then Leave” Blowing Up & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

BeatKing Feature Image

Source: Brandon Caldwell / Radio One Digital

BeatKing on a major? It finally happened as the Club God not only took over TikTok with “Then Leave,” but Columbia Records came and signed him for a few million dollars. With that, Kiotti and J Mac tap in with the Club God from the Houston BMW Studios to detail not only his new deal but Drake‘s co-sign, TikTok love and how can the Club God still hold his title even during a pandemic.

BeatKing , good morning h-town

