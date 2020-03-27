BeatKing Gives Us More Club Classics With ‘Gangsta Stripper Music 4’ [STREAM]

You might miss the club but BeatKing is here to remind you that the sounds of the strip club can live forever, regardless of location. Easily one of Houston’s best when it comes to living up to a theme, from Astroworld to Underground Cassette Tape Music, his Club God series and now Gangsta Stripper Music, BeatKing decides to fit every spectrum that his mind allows. Odes to Three 6 Mafia and Lord Infamous? He’s got those. Double-time raps with snide one-liners about ballers being stuck in one place and dancers not elevating beyond singles and a premium account on Snapchat? He does that too.

Gangsta Stripper Music 4 might have come in the middle of a quarantine but it still comes trunk ready with features from Queendome Come, Big Fella Zil, Lil Jairmy, Mo3 and more. Get your weekend right with some BeatKing in your life and grab GSM4 below.

