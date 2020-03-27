CLOSE
Music
HomeMusicLocal Music

BeatKing Gives Us More Club Classics With ‘Gangsta Stripper Music 4’ [STREAM]

BeatKing

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

You might miss the club but BeatKing is here to remind you that the sounds of the strip club can live forever, regardless of location. Easily one of Houston’s best when it comes to living up to a theme, from Astroworld to Underground Cassette Tape Music, his Club God series and now Gangsta Stripper Music, BeatKing decides to fit every spectrum that his mind allows. Odes to Three 6 Mafia and Lord Infamous? He’s got those. Double-time raps with snide one-liners about ballers being stuck in one place and dancers not elevating beyond singles and a premium account on Snapchat? He does that too.

Gangsta Stripper Music 4 might have come in the middle of a quarantine but it still comes trunk ready with features from Queendome ComeBig Fella ZilLil JairmyMo3 and more. Get your weekend right with some BeatKing in your life and grab GSM4 below.

BeatKing , gangsta stripper music 4

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Future Drops Lavish “Tycoon” Video [WATCH]
 4 hours ago
03.27.20
French Montana Sued For Sexual Batter After Woman…
 4 hours ago
03.27.20
ABC13’s Chauncy Glover Tests Positive For Coronavirus
 4 hours ago
03.27.20
Rihanna Donates Personal Protective Equipment To NY
 5 hours ago
03.27.20
15 items
Jeezy Drops ‘Twenty/20 Pyrex Vision’ EP With Shawty…
 6 hours ago
03.27.20
Apollo Theater Launches Virtual Amateur Night Auditions
 6 hours ago
03.27.20
Big Sean Announces New Album ‘Detroit 2’
 6 hours ago
03.27.20
15 items
Harlem Globetrotters Star Curly Neal Dead At 77
 1 day ago
03.26.20
Instagram Tells Boosie To Chill With Pornhub-Worthy IG…
 1 day ago
03.26.20
The Internet Is Being Slowed Down Due To…
 1 day ago
03.26.20
Trick Daddy Airs Out Social-Distancing, Longs For The…
 1 day ago
03.26.20
10 items
Happy Birthday Ari Lennox! Here Are 10 Times…
 1 day ago
03.26.20
20 items
Draya Michele Stunts On The ‘Gram Again In…
 1 day ago
03.26.20
Divorce Rates Expected To Rise Due To Corona-Quarantined…
 1 day ago
03.26.20
Judge Keeps Tekashi 6ix9ine Prison Release Socially Distant
 2 days ago
03.25.20
Swizz Beatz and Timbaland Reignited Beat Battle On…
 2 days ago
03.25.20
Photos
Close