J.J. Watt On Kneeling During The National Anthem: “It’s Never Been About The Flag”

J.J. Watt has made his opinion in regards to taking a knee during the national anthem strong.

In a response to a person tweeting that they were “pretty sure” the three-time former Defensive Player of the Year was going to stand for the national anthem, Watt made it clear that taking a knee is not about the American flag.

“If you still think it’s about disrespecting the flag or our military, you clearly haven’t been listening,” Watt tweeted on Saturday.

A) don’t speak for me B) if you still think it’s about disrespecting the flag or our military, you clearly haven’t been listening https://t.co/tnsEq5D9WC — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 13, 2020

Watt’s sentiment echoes that of Texans head coach Bill O’Brien. Both men attended the funeral of Geroge Floyd in Houston last week.

“Yeah, I’ll take a knee — I’m all for it,” O’Brien told the Houston Chronicle about joining his players in protesting. “The players have a right to protest, a right to be heard and a right to be who they are. They’re not taking a knee because they’re against our flag. They’re taking a knee because they haven’t been treated equally in this country for over 400 years.”

When the Texans took a knee in solidarity following comments from then Texans owner Bob McNair saying, “We can’t have the inmates running the prison,” Watt was injured and did not participate. He called the murder of Floyd “disgusting.”

“I’ve seen the video, and I think it’s disgusting,” Watt said. “I think that there’s no explanation. I mean, to me, it doesn’t make any sense. I just don’t see how a man in handcuffs on the ground, who is clearly detained and clearly saying, in distress … I don’t understand how that situation can’t be remedied in a way that doesn’t end in his death. I think that it needs to be addressed. Strongly, obviously.”

RELATED: JJ Watt, Kealia Ohai Wed In Bahamas

RELATED: Celebrities Pay Final Respects To George Floyd [PHOTOS]

Also On 97.9 The Box: