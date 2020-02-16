CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

JJ Watt, Kealia Ohai Wed In Bahamas

NFL: FEB 03 Super Bowl LII - NFL Honors

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

In what he called the “best day ever,” JJ Watt married his longtime girlfriend Kealia Ohai in a private ceremony in the Bahamas on Saturday afternoon.

On Sunday morning, Watt began posting photos from the wedding, including a super cute video of him and his grandma dancing on the dance floor!

The pair got engaged last May after J.J. popped the question. They were surprisingly introduced by none other than former Texans linebacker Brian Cushing, who is married to Ohai’s sister.

Congrats to J.J. and Kealia!

RELATED: Houston Dash Trade Kealia Ohai To Chicago

RELATED: J.J. Watt’s 2019 Charity Softball Classic Raises $1M

JJ Watt, Kealia Ohai Wed In Bahamas  was originally published on radionowhouston.com

J.J. Watt , kealia ohai

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
JJ Watt, Kealia Ohai Wed In Bahamas
 20 mins ago
02.16.20
Kandi Burruss’ Old Lady Gang East Point Restaurant…
 1 day ago
02.15.20
15 items
Future Shares “Life Is Good” Remix Featuring DaBaby…
 1 day ago
02.15.20
Meet Jalaiah Harmon: The 14-Year-Old Behind The Viral…
 2 days ago
02.15.20
Couple Claims Choosing Sides In Cardi B &…
 2 days ago
02.14.20
Gayle King Accepts Snoop’s Apology, “I Understand the…
 2 days ago
02.14.20
Lizzo Is Unbawsed And Unbothered On The Beach…
 2 days ago
02.14.20
Vanessa Bryant Changes Name Of Kobe Bryant’s Mamba…
 2 days ago
02.14.20
New Details Of Kobe & Gigi Bryant Memorial…
 2 days ago
02.14.20
10 items
WTH: Harriet Tubman ‘Wakanda Forever’-Looking Visa Card Raises…
 2 days ago
02.14.20
Amber Rose Addresses Critics Over Forehead Tattoo, “Do…
 3 days ago
02.13.20
Men Posing As Wu-Tang Clan Members Arrested For…
 3 days ago
02.13.20
Dallas Stripper Who Fell Off 15′ Pole Announces…
 3 days ago
02.13.20
11 Petty Breakup Songs To Help You Get…
 3 days ago
02.13.20
Jennifer Hudson Will Perform A Kobe Bryant Tribute…
 3 days ago
02.13.20
J. Cole Inks Endorsement Deal With Puma
 3 days ago
02.13.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close