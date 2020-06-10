CLOSE
Al Sharpton, Annise Parker
Celebrities Pay Final Respects To George Floyd [PHOTOS]

In front of hundreds who packed The Fountain of Praise on Tuesday, numerous celebrities stood in attendance to pay tribute to George Floyd. The funeral was the third such honoring of Floyd in America since his death on May 25 at the hands of Minneapolis police. In Ghana, the Third Ward native is being honored as if he were a citizen.

Ne-Yo took the time to sing “Its So Hard To Say Goodbye” while Houston luminaries such as Bun B, Slim Thug, Paul Wall, Lil Keke, Cal Wayne and others looked on. Many took to social media to share images of Floyd’s program, highlighting his life as well as the protests and calls for justice following his tragic death.

#RIPGEORGEFLOYD

Other celebrities, such as Stephen Jackson, Tank, Jamie Foxx, Channing Tatum and more sat solemnly throughout the service, comforting friends and family members. Take a small glimpse at some of the celebs who took part in Floyd’s celebration in Houston.

1. Congresswoman Shelia Jackson-Lee & Stephen Jackson

Private Funeral For George Floyd Takes Place In Houston Source:Getty

Stephen Jackson (sitting), Gianna Floyd and Rosie Washington speaks with Congresswoman Shelia-Jackson Lee at the funeral for George Floyd on June 9, 2020 in Houston, Texas.

2. Channing Tatum & Jamie Foxx

US-POLITICS-RACE-UNREST Source:Getty

Actor Channing Tatum (L), sits with actor Jamie Foxx (R) during the funeral of George Floyd on June 9, 2020, at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, Texas.

3. Rev. Al Sharpton & Channing Tatum

US-POLITICS-RACE-UNREST Source:Getty

Actor Channing Tatum (C) speaks with the Rev. Al Sharpton (R) after the funeral service for George Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church on June 9, 2020, in Houston. 

4. U.S. Rep Al Green

Private Funeral For George Floyd Takes Place In Houston Source:Getty

U.S. Rep. Al Green (D-TX) speaks at the funeral service for George Floyd in the chapel at the Fountain of Praise church June 9, 2020 in Houston, Texas. 

5. Former Houston Mayor Annise Parker

US-POLITICS-RACE-UNREST Source:Getty

Former Houston Mayor Annise Parker pauses by the casket of George Floyd during a funeral for Floyd on June 9, 2020, at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, Texas.

6. J.J. Watt

US-POLITICS-RACE-UNREST Source:Getty

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt, pauses by the casket of George Floyd on June 9, 2020, at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, Texas.

7. Ne-Yo

Private Funeral For George Floyd Takes Place In Houston Source:Getty

 Singer Ne-Yo performs a song during the funeral for George Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church on June 9, 2020 in Houston, Texas. 

8. Jamie Foxx & Ben Crump

Private Funeral For George Floyd Takes Place In Houston Source:Getty

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump poses for a picture with actor Jamie Foxx after the funeral for George Floyd, at The Fountain of Praise church on June 9, 2020 in Houston, Texas. 

