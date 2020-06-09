Thousands Pay Tribute To George Floyd At Memorial Service [PHOTOS]

Approximately 5,000 people ventured to the Fountain Of Praise church in Houston on Monday (June 8) to pay their respects to George Floyd before a private funeral scheduled for Tuesday.

Dignitaries in attendance included Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Congresswoman Shelia Jackson-Lee, Rev. Al Sharpton, attorney Ben Crump as well as family members of other victims of police brutality such as Eric Garner, Michael Brown, Ahmaud Arbery and Botham Jean.

Former Vice President and current Democratic front runner Joe Biden along with his wife Jill met with the Floyd family on Tuesday. Biden will not attend Tuesday’s funeral.

Standing w/ Gwen Carr as she tells the story of her son #EricGarner and stands w/ the Floyd family at the public memorial service for #GeorgeFloyd. pic.twitter.com/eznMWRtR9Z — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) June 9, 2020

A candlelight vigil was held at Jack Yates High School, Floyd’s alma mater. Multiple city halls across the country were lit up Crimson & Gold to honor Floyd.

Vaughn Dickerson speaking at Yates High tonight #Houston about his friend #GeorgeFloyd “I never figured this would be my last time splitting out with him” for more, check out George Floyd’s Houston memorial reminds friends what they survived https://t.co/1vpyHPcrLA pic.twitter.com/dY86LQqLY2 — Molly Hennessy-Fiske (@mollyhf) June 9, 2020

As @OurMayors 2nd Vice President and @usmayors Trustee, I am asking fellow Mayors across the nation to

light their City Hall buildings in crimson and gold to show support for #GeorgeFloyd’s family and solidarity for good policing on Monday June 8th. #USCM #OurMayors pic.twitter.com/zWz05PPDZW — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) June 7, 2020

Tonight, city halls across the country are lighting up crimson and gold in recognition of George Floyd. We won’t let this moment of reform pass without real action. https://t.co/cDkg3h2dr8 pic.twitter.com/ASHTN7biCm — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) June 9, 2020

Tonight in Oklahoma City, our Skydance Bridge and Chesapeake Arena are lit crimson & gold in honor of George Floyd, per a request from Houston Mayor @SylvesterTurner. pic.twitter.com/AZNoOmiwCm — Mayor David Holt (@davidfholt) June 9, 2020

NRG Stadium lit in crimson and gold tonight in tribute to Yates graduate George Floyd. #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/qLskaiqkzR — Kristie Rieken (@kristieAP) June 9, 2020

Mourners came from all over the country t honor Floyd, whose death at the hands of the Minneapolis Police Department sparked global protests in regards to police brutality, racism and more. See more images from the memorial below. We will have full coverage of the funeral beginning at 11 AM CST.

