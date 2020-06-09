CLOSE
george floyd
Thousands Pay Tribute To George Floyd At Memorial Service [PHOTOS]

Posted 13 hours ago

Approximately 5,000 people ventured to the Fountain Of Praise church in Houston on Monday (June 8) to pay their respects to George Floyd before a private funeral scheduled for Tuesday.

Dignitaries in attendance included Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Congresswoman Shelia Jackson-Lee, Rev. Al Sharpton, attorney Ben Crump as well as family members of other victims of police brutality such as Eric Garner, Michael Brown, Ahmaud Arbery and Botham Jean.

Former Vice President and current Democratic front runner Joe Biden along with his wife Jill met with the Floyd family on Tuesday. Biden will not attend Tuesday’s funeral.

A candlelight vigil was held at Jack Yates High School, Floyd’s alma mater. Multiple city halls across the country were lit up Crimson & Gold to honor Floyd.

Mourners came from all over the country t honor Floyd, whose death at the hands of the Minneapolis Police Department sparked global protests in regards to police brutality, racism and more. See more images from the memorial below. We will have full coverage of the funeral beginning at 11 AM CST.

1. George Floyd Memorial Flyer

George Floyd Memorial - Houston Source:Brandon Caldwell

Flyer for George Floyd's memorial service in Houston, Texas on Monday, June 8, 2020.

2. Mourner Near Portrait

Public Memorial For George Floyd Held In Houston Source:Getty

3. Line Near Fountain Of Praise

Public Memorial For George Floyd Held In Houston Source:Getty

4. People Waiting Outside Fountain Of Praise

US-POLITICS-RACE-UNREST Source:Getty

5. Al Sharpton Holds Press Conference Outside Fountain Of Praise

US-POLITICS-RACE-UNREST Source:Getty

6. People Signing Guest Books

US-POLITICS-RACE-UNREST Source:Getty

7. People Outside Fountain Of Praise

US-POLITICS-RACE-UNREST Source:Getty

8. Art Acevedo Prays With A Woman

US-POLITICS-RACE-UNREST Source:Getty

9. Mourners At The Casket

Public Memorial For George Floyd Held In Houston Source:Getty

10. Mourners Viewing George Floyd's Body

US-FLOYD-FUNERAL-VIEWING Source:Getty

11. Pray For America Mask

US-POLITICS-RACE-UNREST Source:Getty

12. Mourners Pass By The Casket

Public Memorial For George Floyd Held In Houston Source:Getty

13. Mourners Passing By George Floyd's Casket

Public Memorial For George Floyd Held In Houston Source:Getty

14. People Holding Black Lives Matter Signs

US-POLITICS-RACE-UNREST Source:Getty

15. People Posing Outside Fountain Of Praise

US-POLITICS-RACE-UNREST Source:Getty

16. Philonise Floyd Speaks

US-POLITICS-RACE-UNREST Source:Getty

17. Mourners Pass By George Floyd's Casket

Public Memorial For George Floyd Held In Houston Source:Getty

18. Mourners Wearing George Floyd T-Shirts In His Honor

Public Memorial For George Floyd Held In Houston Source:Getty

19. Woman & Daughter Wait To VIew Casket

US-POLITICS-RACE-VIGIL Source:Getty

People queue at the Fountain of Praise church where services will be held for George Floyd on June 8, 2020 in Houston Texas. – George Floyd, the 46-year-old African American whose killing by a white police officer transformed him into a global icon of the struggle against racism and police brutality, will be laid to rest on June 9 in Houston, the city where he grew up.

20. Rev. Al Sharpton & Benjamin Crump

US-POLITICS-RACE-UNREST Source:Getty

21. Rev. Al Sharpton

US-POLITICS-RACE-UNREST Source:Getty

22. Pallbearers Moving George Floyd's Casket

US-POLITICS-RACE-UNREST Source:Getty

23. George Floyd's Casket

US-FLOYD-FUNERAL-VIEWING Source:Getty

24. Philonise Floyd

US-POLITICS-RACE-UNREST Source:Getty

25. Back Of George Floyd Memorial Flyer

George Floyd Memorial - Houston Source:Brandon Caldwell

Flyer for George Floyd's memorial service in Houston, Texas on Monday, June 8, 2020.

