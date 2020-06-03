60,000 Deep: The Sounds & Images Of Houston Coming Together For George Floyd [PHOTOS]

If you want something to encapsulate what it feels like to be from Houston, Texas – it’s the above image. Black men, clad in masks that may have hid their beards and grimaces but not their determination. Riders from the 5th Ward and other trail rides across the city descended on Discovery Green Tuesday (June 2), along with thousands of men, women and children who marched in the name of George Floyd.
According to city officials, the estimated attendance of the march was around 60,000 people.
The protest, organized by the Floyd Family and community leaders, began at Discovery Green and snaked through downtown and ended up at City Hall. Along the way, numerous individuals yelled variations of “I Can’t Breathe,” “No Justice, No Peace,” “Say His Name – George Floyd” and verbal slander towards the President of the United States.
On stage at Discovery Green, Bun B made it clear that the day was about peace and not any foolishness.
“If you see instigators attempting to disrupt this protest, point they ass out and we will remove them,” the Trill OG said. “You know the phrase, ‘blood, sweat and tears?’ We gon’ sweat today, there may be tears, but there won’t be no blood shed.”
As protestors marched, others who weren’t protesting but contributing their way to help pass out bottles of water and extra masks and face coverings for those who were.
There was moments of laughter and reunion as for the first time in months, those in attendance got to see friends since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Songs such as Tupac’s “Only God Can Judge Me” and Big Floyd’s own flows from various Screw tapes offered a soundtrack to the protest.
Local artists such as Paul Wall, Cal Wayne, Lil Flip, Sauce Walka, Yung Al, Rob Gullatte, Show and others such as Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson were along for the march, open and vocal about why they were among the thousands braving the Houston heat.
“Keep the main goal in mind,” Cal Wayne said in a video posted to his Instagram account before the march. “We’re doing a reflection for big bro. If you see anybody on that b.s., hold them accountable.”
At City Hall, activists such as Tamika Mallory spoke in front of thousands. “They keep asking me, how do we calm to the streets? I tell them, ‘Arrest the damn cops who had something to do with George Floyd’s death.'”
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner along with Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo joined protesters at City Hall, not only demanding justice for Floyd but echoing sentiments of Bun earlier in the day that they wanted the protest to be an example of how Houston does things.
“In our city, we respect every single person. Every person is important, every neighborhood is of value and we have to commit ourselves to make sure that we are better every single day,” Turner said. “What is important that people like myself who are in positions of authority and power, we have to make sure that while we are here, we work every single day to make a positive difference. It is important for the mayor of the city of Houston to walk, march, stand up and protest with you and not against you.”
He added, “This day is not about City Hall. Quite frankly, this is your home. This is your city. It does not belong to me, it belongs to you. Today, it is about lifting up the family of George Floyd. It is about lifting up George Floyd.”
See some of the photos from the march below.
1. George Floyd Protest – HoustonSource:Getty
A man holds a sign as thousands of members of the community gathered to mourn the death of George Floyd during a march across downtown Houston, Texas on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
2. Gathering Near The Reflection PoolSource:Getty
Thousands of members of the community gathered to mourn the death of George Floyd during a march across downtown Houston, Texas on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
3. Black Fists Up – HoustonSource:Getty
Thousands of members of the community raise their fists as they gather to mourn the death of George Floyd during a march across downtown Houston, Texas on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
4. Gathering In Discovery GreenSource:Getty
Thousands of members of the community gathered to mourn the death of George Floyd during a march across downtown Houston, Texas on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
5. Standing At City HallSource:Getty
HOUSTON, TX – JUNE 02: A crowd listens to a speech at Houston City hall after a march in honor of George Floyd on June 2, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Members of George Floyd's family participated in a march that went from Discovery Green to City Hall with support from the local chapter of Black Lives Matter.
6. Protesters Riders On Horseback – HoustonSource:Getty
HOUSTON, TX – JUNE 02: Protesters on horseback make their way toward city hall during a march in honor of George Floyd on June 2, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Members of George Floyd's family participated in a march that went from Discovery Green to City Hall with support from the local chapter of Black Lives Matter.
7. Art Acevedo Talking With A ProtesterSource:Getty
HOUSTON, TX – JUNE 02: Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo greets a man as before a march in honor of George Floyd on June 2, 2020 in Houston, Texas.
8. Protesters On HorsebackSource:Getty
Protesters demonstrate to mourn the death of George Floyd during a march across downtown Houston, Texas, on June 2, 2020.
9. Stop Killing Us – HoustonSource:Getty
A man holds a sign as thousands of members of the community gathered to mourn the death of George Floyd during a march across downtown Houston, Texas on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
10. Upside Down American Flag – HoustonSource:Getty
A man waves a US flag as thousands of members of the community gathered to mourn the death of George Floyd during a march across downtown Houston, Texas on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
11. Thousands Protest In Houston For George FloydSource:Getty
Thousands of members of the community gathered to mourn the death of George Floyd during a march across downtown Houston, Texas on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
12. Child With Sign “Am I Next?” – Houston ProtestsSource:Getty
Thousands of members of the community gathered to mourn the death of George Floyd during a march across downtown Houston, Texas on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
23. George Floyd Mural – Third WardSource:Getty
HOUSTON, TX – JUNE 02: A mural of George Floyd is shown painted on the side of Scott Food Mart in the Third Ward before a march in his honor on June 2, 2020 in Houston, Texas.