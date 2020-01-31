BMW Studio Sponsorship_RD Houston_July 2019
Larenz & Lahmard Tate Break Down ‘POWER’ Episode, Sex Scenes On The Show, Fan Love & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

The Tate Brothers share all with Good Morning H-Town

Larenz Tate

Source: Leon Prevost / Radio One Digital

With Power coming to a close next Sunday (Feb. 9), Larenz Tate had his own spotlight moment on the show, right alongside his brother Lahmard! Councilman Tate is one of those love or hate characters on the show and this season, we got more of the councilman than we thought.

Inside the Houston BMW Studios, the Tate brothers sit down with Good Morning H-Town’s Keisha Nicole and Kiotti to discuss the show’s penultimate episode and how Larenz can stop being hounded about whether or not he shot Ghost, how Lahmard got involved, the amazing amount of fan love the sow has received since the beginning, whether or not he’d extend the show one more season and … just how exactly do they film those sex scenes on the show?

Check out the full interview below and subscribe to the Box on YouTube so you don’t miss any of our exclusive interviews or content!

