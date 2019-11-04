CLOSE
Rizzoo Rizzoo Explains How He Started Taking Rap Serious, Joining Sauce Twinz, Green Goblin Project & More!

Rizzoo Rizzoo

Rizzoo Rizzoo

Rizzoo Rizzoo going up. Rizzoo Rizzoo blowing up! The Sauce Factory member got the internet going crazy and now he makes his Madd Hatta Morning Show debut inside the Houston BMW Studios. All the way from the Northside, Rizzoo Rizzoo breaks down how his career started by accident, why “Off The Lot” means so much to him, how he grew up a big and we mean BIG Rick Ross fan, joining the Sauce Twinz, his new Green Goblin project, making his mom proud and more!

Stream Green Goblin below via Soundcloud and Subscribe to the Box on YouTube so you don’t miss any of our exclusive interviews.

