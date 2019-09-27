CLOSE
New Music Friday: DaBaby, Kevin Gates, Young M.A., Sosamann, Eric Bellinger & More

DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage!

Source: Radio One Digital / @Stretchd_34 for Radio One Digital

It’s another packed New Music Friday in hip-hop and we’ve got albums from the likes of DaBabyYoung M.A.Kevin GatesEric Bellinger and more.

DaBaby, KIRK

Up first is DaBaby, who has quite possibly been the MVP of 2019 from “Suge” to his “Cash Sh*t” feature on Megan Thee Stallion‘s “Fever” and hilarious, animated music videos. He dropped Baby On Baby in March, landed on the XXL Freshman cover, did features for everybody from Lizzo to Lil Nas X and more. So why slow down now? KIRK is here, named after his last name and comes with plenty of big names attached for features. There’s Nicki MinajChance The RapperGucci ManeKevin GatesLil BabyStunna 4 VegasMigosMoneybagg Yo and more.

“Kirk, my last name, it holds big weight,” DaBaby says of the album title. “It’s all about confidence, being a leader.”

Kevin Gates, I’m Him

Gates is back! Our unofficial big brother comes through with another project, his second official album after the double platinum Islah that dropped in 2016. Gates has kept busy since then. Luca Brasi 3 and By Any Means 2 dropped as well as Only The Generals Gon Understand back in March.

I’m Him is 19 tracks featuring songs such as “Push It,” “Facts” and “RBS Intro” and it’s feature free, meaning all Gates on everthing.

Sosamann, Trap Sauce: The Album

On Sauce! TSF has already been kicking down doors all of 2019 whether it be Sauce Walka’s New Sauce City tape or the continued rise of Rizzoo Rizzoo and Peso Peso. Now Sosamann gives the family another win for 2019 with his new Trap Sauce project. Clocking in at 13 songs, the 8900 Braeswood and Taylor Gang affiliate gives the people what they want with guest appearances from Youngboy Never Broke Again, Smokepurpp, UnoTheActivist and Peso Peso.

Young M.A, HERstory In The Making

It’s been a couple years since Young M.A. broke through with “Oou” and effectively took the mantle for New York rap but unlike a lot of other rappers who would have immediately dropped an album after the big hit, M.A continued to release tracks and build up a fanbase on her own terms. HERstory In The Making comes with 21 tracks and arrives on a sentimental day in the rapper’s life, the 10th anniversary of her brother’s tragic death.

“You’re gonna get the truth,” the Brooklyn rapper explained in a press release. “You’re gonna get the cocky joints, the slick talk joints where I talk my talk, but then I’m gonna get personal. Real personal. That’s why this album is called Herstory In The Making, because it’s about all sides of me.”

Eric Bellinger, Saved By The Bellinger

Eric Bellinger doesn’t quit! He kicked off 2019 with The Rebirth 2 and now there’s another tape for those of us who remember Saved By The Bell in Saved By The Bellinger.

Locked in at only 10 tracks, Bellinger’s latest project features K Camp, Wale, Guapdad 4000 as well as Kehlani.

