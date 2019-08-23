Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” Single Gets A Remix From DaBaby [NEW MUSIC]

How’s that for a H-Town remix? DaBaby is working with some of Houston’s hottest ladies and adding more hot feature verses to his catalog like Infinity Stones. Lizzo already has the No. 4 song in the whole country with “Truth Hurts” and today, the two link up for a remix from the “Prettiest Chocolate N*gga Alive”. DaBaby brings his full humor and confidence out for the record as Lizzo’s original offering remains perfectly intact. The modern remix, y’all.

Stream “DaBaby Remix” of “Truth Hurts” below.

