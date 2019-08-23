If we haven’t said it before, let us say it again — just a bit louder.
HOUSTON WOMEN ARE WINNING RIGHT NOW!
The 2019 VMAs are literally days away and the lineup for performers keeps growing! Now we know it’s about to be a full on H-Town women takeover!
Lizzo, Normani & Megan Thee Stallion are all performing at this year’s VMA’s. It’s about time that the world starts to recognize how much talent we have in our city.’ Mani & Liz’ will both be taking the mainstage and Stalli will be lighting the pre-show stage on fire! I’m so proud of all three of these ladies. Keep making us proud. WE LOVE YOU!!!
Houston’s Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo & Normani To Perform At VMA’s! was originally published on boom92houston.com