Travis Scott’s “Highest In The Room” Is The No. 1 Song In The Country

Houston’s continued dominance of the Billboard Hot 100 is here as Travis Scott unseats Lizzo‘s “Truth Hurts” to become the new No. 1 song in the country.

“Truth Hurts,” which has spent the last six weeks at No. 1, slips down to No. 2 and given how volatile the charts have been, she might be back at No. 1 in no time.

For Scott, it’s his second No. 1 and first since “Sicko Mode” topped the charts last year. “Highest In The Room,” the single and video he dropped last Friday (Oct 4) garnered over 59 million U.S. streams in the last week. It’s also the first song of his to debut at No. 1 and is the first song to outright debut at No. 1 since the Jonas Brothers “Sucker” released back in March.

As for now, the track is a stand-alone single as Trav continues to work on the follow-up to last year’s mammoth Astroworld album.

