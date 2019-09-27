Travis Scott Announces Astroworld Festival Return For 2019

It’s officially back! After a successful inaugural edition in 2018 fresh off the success of Astroworld, Travis Scott is bringing back Astroworld Fest for 2019! While the lineup has yet to be announced, tickets are on sale now at Astroworldfest.com

Last year, Scott brought a bunch of major names to Houston such as Rae Sremmurd, Lil Wayne, Post Malone, Sheck Wes, Gunna and more to NRG Park and it looks like he’s about to do it even bigger in 2019.

Astroworld Fest takes place November 9, 2019. Peep the trailer for the festival below.

FLASHBACK: In Astroworld Fest, Travis Scott Made Houston The Epicenter Of Music For One Night Again [#AstroworldFest Recap]

RELATED: Travis Scott’s $450,000 Astroworld Chain Is Absolutely Crazy [PHOTO]

Also On 97.9 The Box: