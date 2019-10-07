CLOSE
BMW Studio Sponsorship_RD Houston_July 2019
Madd Hatta Morning Show
HomeMadd Hatta Morning Show

Lizzo Shares Rare Houston Stories, Highs & Lows And Reacting To Beyoncé Watching Her Perform [EXCLUSIVE]

Lizzo x J-Mac

Source: Terri Thomas / Radio One Digital

We got backstage at Lizzo‘s hometown show for the Cuz I Love You Too tour and J-Mac made sure this wasn’t your ordinary Lizzo interview! In what she called a full circle, dream come true moment, Lizzo reflects on growing up in Houston, how Destiny’s Child helped push her to make music, the low points that helped turn her into a superstar and … wait, does Lizzo drop a Roll Call freestyle?! You gotta watch to find out!

RELATED: Lizzo Makes History As “Truth Hurts” Is Now The Longest Solo No. 1 By A Female Rapper

RELATED: Lizzo Is 100 Percent That B***h On The October Cover Of Elle [PHOTOS]

lizzo

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Dave Free Parts Ways With TDE To Start…
 4 hours ago
10.07.19
Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’ Hauls In Record $93.5M Opening…
 4 hours ago
10.07.19
‘Power’ Recap: Tasha’s Questionable Parenting Decision Might Actually…
 11 hours ago
10.07.19
44 items
Black Hollywood Came Out (And Showed Out) For…
 1 day ago
10.06.19
Halle Berry Redefines The Meaning Of Thirst Trap
 2 days ago
10.05.19
New Orleans Man Pleads Guilty To Killing 4-Week-Old…
 3 days ago
10.04.19
Rapper Lil' Kim performs onstage at the PrettyLittleThing x Saweetie runway show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows held at The Plaza Hotel on September 8, 2019 in Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States.
Lil’ Kim Dropping New Album, ‘9’ Next Week
 3 days ago
10.04.19
Tidal Teams Up With ‘Rock The Vote’ For…
 3 days ago
10.04.19
15 items
Summer Walker’s Debut LP ‘Over It’ Has Everyone…
 3 days ago
10.04.19
Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Testimony Put Away More Of His…
 3 days ago
10.04.19
Wendy Williams To Fork Over $250K To Ex…
 3 days ago
10.04.19
Wedding Planner Hits Back At Beyoncé’s Blue Ivy…
 3 days ago
10.04.19
Kevin Gates Banned From Louisiana Prisons For Too…
 3 days ago
10.04.19
Is Candy Corn The Most Hated Halloween Candy?
 4 days ago
10.03.19
15 items
Botham Jean’s Brother Hugged & Forgave Cop Who…
 4 days ago
10.03.19
Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball
Cardi B Explains Why She’s Naming Her Next…
 4 days ago
10.03.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close