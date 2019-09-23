CLOSE
Lizzo Makes History As “Truth Hurts” Is Now The Longest Solo No. 1 By A Female Rapper

Congratulations are in order for Lizzo!

The Alief bred rapper makes history this week as “Truth Hurts” sits at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the fourth week and in doing so, she now has the longest-running solo No. 1 song by a female rapper. The old record was three weeks for Cardi B and her “Bodak Yellow” single in 2017.

If she can stretch the No. 1 run to eight weeks, she’ll officially have the longest-running No. 1 by a female rapper period. The current record is seven weeks by Iggy Azalea with “Fancy” featuring Charli XCX back in 2014.

How did Lizzo celebrate the news? By posting an old photo of her younger self, holding up the current Billboard chart.

“I fell in love with music when I was 9 years old… I know it’s cliche but music was literally my boyfriend,” Lizzo wrote on Instagram. “I had no idea our love affair would take me this far. If this lil Lizzo only knew all that she would accomplish when she picked up that flute, or wrote songs in her room, or forced her friends to make girlbands.. it’s just so humbling to know it was all worth it. Don’t run away from what your heart wants. Follow that b***h to your destiny.”

lizzo

