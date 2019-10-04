Travis Scott Proclaims He’s The “Highest In The Room” [NEW MUSIC]

Let Travis Scott give us the first bit of new music from him since last year’s Astroworld, no? With his Astroworld festival returning for a second year next month, rumors of a breakup with longtime girlfriend Kylie Jenner and coming off a year when he made nearly $60 million, dropped a whole documentary about your Grammy-nominated album and more, this may be the perfect time for new La Flame tracks.

“I just gotta always be able to come up with the ill sh*t to deliver to the fans,” Scott said to Zane Lowe on Beats 1 Radio. “I’m glad I’m able to get to this point right now I’ve been ready to drop this sh*t forever. To be honest it was sort of just something I wanted to perform at the tie. I was just performing it this is at a point where I’ve done it at so many shows and it’s been so fun doing it I was like man I gotta just drop this and I’m gearing up for something more special to come following that. I’m at the point where I’m just trying to cook up some dope sh*t and drop ‘Highest in the Room,’ and maybe put something around it. I’m in no rush frankly but I’m taking my time to come up with the next album but I’m always down to drop music and serve some packs to the fans. It’s time for the fans to eat.”

Hear/watch “Highest In The Room” below.

