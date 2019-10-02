This is NOT how we expected October to start! Apparently Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have reportedly taken a break – or, because you know most breaks aren’t really breaks … they’ve split!

According to TMZ, the notoriously public couple haven’t been spotted together since the end of August for the premiere of Travis’ Look Mom, I Can Fly documentary. Weeks after that happened, the pair were both in Playboy discussing their sex life, parenthood, chemistry and how when it comes to one another’s creativity, they lean upon each other.

“We think the same and we have the same goals and passions in life,” Jenner was quoted telling Scott. “Besides the fact that we have good chemistry, we have a lot of fun together. You’re my best friend. Through all the ups and downs that every relationship has, we evolve together through them and keep getting stronger.”

Sources close to TMZ say that Kylie and Travis are currently on a break and consider themselves “single”. They’ll definitely continue to co-parent their 1-year-old daughter Stormi. Another source told PEOPLE that it’s actually a “break” and that the two aren’t done. The source added: “They still have some trust issues but their problems have stemmed more from the stress of their lifestyles.”

All this comes on the heels of Travis announcing a new song dropping Friday and the return of Astroworld Festival in Houston next month.

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner Reportedly Taking “A Break” From Their Relationship was originally published on boom92houston.com

