CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner Reportedly Taking “A Break” From Their Relationship

Rapper Travis Scott and girlfriend/television personality Kylie Jenner arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's 'Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly' held at Barker Hangar on August 27, 2019 in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, United States.

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

This is NOT how we expected October to start! Apparently Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have reportedly taken a break – or, because you know most breaks aren’t really breaks … they’ve split!

According to TMZ, the notoriously public couple haven’t been spotted together since the end of August for the premiere of Travis’ Look Mom, I Can Fly documentary. Weeks after that happened, the pair were both in Playboy discussing their sex life, parenthood, chemistry and how when it comes to one another’s creativity, they lean upon each other.

“We think the same and we have the same goals and passions in life,” Jenner was quoted telling Scott. “Besides the fact that we have good chemistry, we have a lot of fun together. You’re my best friend. Through all the ups and downs that every relationship has, we evolve together through them and keep getting stronger.”

Sources close to TMZ say that Kylie and Travis are currently on a break and consider themselves “single”. They’ll definitely continue to co-parent their 1-year-old daughter Stormi. Another source told PEOPLE that it’s actually a “break” and that the two aren’t done. The source added: “They still have some trust issues but their problems have stemmed more from the stress of their lifestyles.”

All this comes on the heels of Travis announcing a new song dropping Friday and the return of Astroworld Festival in Houston next month.

RELATED: Travis Scott Announces Astroworld Festival Return For 2019

RELATED: Why Every Houstonian Should Watch Travis Scott’s “Look Mom I Can Fly”

RELATED: Travis Scott Filled Kylie Jenner’s Entire House With Roses For Her Birthday [PHOTOS]

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner Reportedly Taking “A Break” From Their Relationship was originally published on boom92houston.com

kylie jenner , Travis Scott

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner Reportedly Taking “A Break”…
 32 mins ago
10.01.19
Will Smith’s Bel-Air Athletics Collection Has Just Arrived…
 6 hours ago
10.01.19
Gucci Mane Announces New Album & Campaign With…
 7 hours ago
10.01.19
DaBaby Gets Right With The Roots & Stunna…
 8 hours ago
10.01.19
Angela Lansbury Hilariously Reacts To Hearing Reggae Song…
 8 hours ago
10.01.19
Shaq Gets At Damian Lillard In Diss Track,…
 8 hours ago
10.01.19
Uncle Luke Says NFL Made Jay-Z Their Token…
 11 hours ago
10.01.19
Angela Bassett Looked BANG-ing At The Missoni Book…
 14 hours ago
10.01.19
Candles
Report: Louie Rankin, “Ox” From Belly, “Teddy Brukshot”…
 1 day ago
09.30.19
Grand Closing: Forever 21 Files For Bankruptcy
 1 day ago
09.30.19
Female Fan of DaBaby Knocked Out By Security…
 1 day ago
09.30.19
Kanye West To Only Do Gospel Music, ‘Jesus…
 1 day ago
09.30.19
Adult Video News Awards At The Hard Rock - Show
Too Short Becomes First Time Dad At 53
 2 days ago
09.30.19
Cardi B Turns Heads With Flower Ninja Outfit…
 2 days ago
09.30.19
Eva Marcille, Husband Michael Sterling Welcome Baby Boy…
 2 days ago
09.30.19
Hip-Hop Legend Jimmy Spicer Has Passed Away At…
 3 days ago
10.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close