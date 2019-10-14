Turkey Leg Hut Owners Lynn & Nakia Price On Expansion, Overcoming Obstacles & More [EXCLUSIVE]

Ask anybody about The Turkey Leg Hut and they’ll tell you that it’s not only one of the newest signature go-to spots in Houston but in the entire country, period. Husband and wife Lynn & Nakia Price formed TLH in 2015 and it’s exploded in popularity from Third Ward Houston to beyond.

Before they shut down the block for their first-ever block party, Lynn and Nakia kicked it with the Madd Hatta Morning Show inside the Houston BMW Studios to discuss founding TLH, obstacles they’ve endured along the way, expansion their choice for best turkey leg and more!

Watch the full interview below and subscribe to The Box on YouTube!

