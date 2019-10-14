CLOSE
H-Town
HomeH-Town

Turkey Leg Hut Owners Lynn & Nakia Price On Expansion, Overcoming Obstacles & More [EXCLUSIVE]

Lynn & Nakia Price

Source: Radio One Houston / Radio One Digital

Ask anybody about The Turkey Leg Hut and they’ll tell you that it’s not only one of the newest signature go-to spots in Houston but in the entire country, period. Husband and wife Lynn & Nakia Price formed TLH in 2015 and it’s exploded in popularity from Third Ward Houston to beyond.

Before they shut down the block for their first-ever block party, Lynn and Nakia kicked it with the Madd Hatta Morning Show inside the Houston BMW Studios to discuss founding TLH, obstacles they’ve endured along the way, expansion their choice for best turkey leg and more!

Watch the full interview below and subscribe to The Box on YouTube!

lynn price , nakia price , the turkey leg hut

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
The Best Deals From Target’s 14 Days Of…
 2 hours ago
10.14.19
Lush Cosmetics Releases New Hair Products After 2-Year…
 2 hours ago
10.14.19
Hip Hop All Stars 2018
DMX Checks Himself Into Rehab, Cancels Upcoming Concerts
 1 day ago
10.13.19
Thought He Was Canceled? Kanye West’s Sunday Service…
 2 days ago
10.12.19
T.I. Explains Why Lil’ Kim Edges Out Nicki…
 3 days ago
10.11.19
Amber Rose Welcomes Her Second Baby Boy [PHOTOS]
 3 days ago
10.11.19
15 items
Lil’ Kim Drops 5th Studio LP ‘9’ &…
 3 days ago
10.11.19
Jason Mitchell Completes Mental Health Counseling Following Sexual…
 4 days ago
10.10.19
R&B Group Total Reportedly Wanted To Throw Hands…
 4 days ago
10.10.19
Paramount Pictures' Premiere Of "Gemini Man"
Will Smith Developing A ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’…
 4 days ago
10.10.19
Tekashi69
6ix9ine Reportedly Signs $10M Record Deal From Prison
 4 days ago
10.10.19
Jeannie Mai Credits Jeezy For Helping Her Raise…
 4 days ago
10.10.19
Judge Denies Evelyn Lozada’s Restraining Order Against Ogom…
 4 days ago
10.10.19
Hella Lit: Issa Rae Announced As Next Celebrity…
 4 days ago
10.10.19
A Nipsey Hussle Biopgraphy Set To Be Released…
 5 days ago
10.09.19
Legendary Nights ,Meek Mill, Future, YG, Megan Thee Stallion, DJ MUSTARD
Future On New Song Preview: “I Don’t Know…
 5 days ago
10.09.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close