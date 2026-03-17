How to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Houston

Source: Vstock LLC / Getty

If you missed the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Downtown Houston last weekend, don’t worry — the city is still very much outside and celebrating. Houston doesn’t treat St. Patrick’s Day like a one-day thing, it’s more like a full week (and honestly, a whole vibe). From bar crawls to live music and Irish-inspired festivals, there are still plenty of ways to tap into the green this week. You’ve got pub crawls happening across Midtown and The Heights, where you can hit multiple spots, catch drink specials, and just vibe out with the city . And if you’re looking for something more chill but still festive, places like Saint Arnold Brewing and POST Houston are hosting events with live music, Irish dancing, food vendors, and themed drinks.

From Meme to Burrito: Swae Lee, Tattoos, and Chipotle’s Viral BOGO Moment

Now if you’re anything like me, you’re probably here for the energy — and Houston delivers. A lot of the city’s Irish pubs and bars are still going up all week, with green beer, DJs, patio parties, and even crawfish boils mixed into the celebration . Spots around the city are turning into full-on day parties, and some events are running from morning all the way into the night. Whether you’re pulling up with your friends or just stepping out for a quick drink, there’s something about seeing everybody in green, outside, and having a good time that just hits different.

Lizzo Proves the Doubters Wrong with a Powerful Rodeo Performance

For me, St. Patrick’s Day in Houston is less about the tradition and more about the experience. It’s about linking with your people, catching a vibe, maybe grabbing a drink (or a few), and just enjoying the city. Even if you missed the parade, you didn’t miss the moment. Houston’s still outside — and trust me, you don’t wanna be the one watching it on Instagram instead of living it. Bennett Knows.🍀