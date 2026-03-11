Listen Live
Close
Music

Lizzo Proves the Doubters Wrong with a Powerful Rodeo Performance

Published on March 11, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Lizzo
Source: David Settle / 97.9 The Box

When Lizzo stepped onto the RodeoHouston stage for Black Heritage Night, expectations were all over the place. She was taking the torch from Bun B’s legendary takeover last year, and some people weren’t sure if she was the right fit for the moment. Others wished for someone more hip-hop focused or more “Houston-coded.” But Lizzo showed up and reminded everyone exactly why she’s a global star. Earlier that day, after 97.9 The Box’s Mac Heritage Day performance, the Box family had the chance to head backstage and send her off with good vibes before the show. Lizzo was sweet, hopeful, and locked in. When I told her I couldn’t wait to see her kill it, she smiled and said, “I’ll try.” Well… she didn’t just try — she delivered.

Lizzo kicked things off with TSU dancers, immediately bringing culture and HBCU pride to the stadium. From there, she ran through a powerful lineup of hits including “Juice,” “Soulmate,” “Truth Hurts,” and “Good as Hell.” She even mashed up “Soulmate” with Juvenile’s “Back That Azz Up,” instantly connecting with the Houston crowd. One of the most moving moments came when Lizzo performed the Black National Anthem alongside a Houston choir, creating a powerful moment of reflection and unity in the stadium. She also paid tribute to the city with a cover of Z-Ro’s “Mo City Don,” reminding everyone that she understands the culture she was stepping into.

But the biggest moment of the night? Lizzo grabbed her flute and began playing the melody from Paul Wall’s “Sittin’ Sidewayz.” The crowd went wild — and then it got even better. She brought out Slim Thug, Mike Jones, and Paul Wall to perform the Houston classic live while she danced and twerked behind them. It was one of those unforgettable rodeo moments that felt uniquely Houston. Lizzo closed out the night with “Good as Hell,” leaving the stadium on a high note. Any doubts people had before the show quickly disappeared. Lizzo didn’t just perform — she celebrated Houston, honored the culture, and absolutely exceeded expectations. Bennett Knows.

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Kanye West on Drink Champs

Kanye West Sets One-Night Los Angeles Show For ‘Bully’ Rollout

Hip-Hop Wired
Chanukah With The Stars Gala

Alexander Brothers Found Guilty On Sex Trafficking Charges

Hip-Hop Wired
2024 Dreamville Music Festival

Lil Durk Pushes To Hire Young Thug's Former Attorney, Brian Steel

Hip-Hop Wired
Lil Boosie on set

Boosie Badazz Snaps On Kodak Black During Instagram Live

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Beyonce Concert In Houston
103 Items
News  |  J. Bachelor

1970-2026: Every Black Artist Who Has Performed at Rodeo Houston

iOne Local | Hou Got Jokes Comedy Search | 2026-03-05
2 Items
Contests  |  KBXX

Got Jokes? Win a Chance to Open for ‘We Them Ones’ Comedy Tour

Don Toliver Octane Tour, Toyota Center, May 14, 2026
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win $250 PLUS Tickets to Don Toliver LIVE May 14th

News  |  Boom Shikha

Water scarcity in 2026: The expanding impact of drought conditions

News  |  D.L. Chandler

Supacell' Actor Ghetts Sentenced To 12 Years In Hit-And-Run Case

We them Ones

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close