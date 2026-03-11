Lizzo Proves the Doubters Wrong with a Powerful Rodeo Performance

Source: David Settle / 97.9 The Box

When Lizzo stepped onto the RodeoHouston stage for Black Heritage Night, expectations were all over the place. She was taking the torch from Bun B’s legendary takeover last year, and some people weren’t sure if she was the right fit for the moment. Others wished for someone more hip-hop focused or more “Houston-coded.” But Lizzo showed up and reminded everyone exactly why she’s a global star. Earlier that day, after 97.9 The Box’s Mac Heritage Day performance, the Box family had the chance to head backstage and send her off with good vibes before the show. Lizzo was sweet, hopeful, and locked in. When I told her I couldn’t wait to see her kill it, she smiled and said, “I’ll try.” Well… she didn’t just try — she delivered.

Lizzo kicked things off with TSU dancers, immediately bringing culture and HBCU pride to the stadium. From there, she ran through a powerful lineup of hits including “Juice,” “Soulmate,” “Truth Hurts,” and “Good as Hell.” She even mashed up “Soulmate” with Juvenile’s “Back That Azz Up,” instantly connecting with the Houston crowd. One of the most moving moments came when Lizzo performed the Black National Anthem alongside a Houston choir, creating a powerful moment of reflection and unity in the stadium. She also paid tribute to the city with a cover of Z-Ro’s “Mo City Don,” reminding everyone that she understands the culture she was stepping into.

But the biggest moment of the night? Lizzo grabbed her flute and began playing the melody from Paul Wall’s “Sittin’ Sidewayz.” The crowd went wild — and then it got even better. She brought out Slim Thug, Mike Jones, and Paul Wall to perform the Houston classic live while she danced and twerked behind them. It was one of those unforgettable rodeo moments that felt uniquely Houston. Lizzo closed out the night with “Good as Hell,” leaving the stadium on a high note. Any doubts people had before the show quickly disappeared. Lizzo didn’t just perform — she celebrated Houston, honored the culture, and absolutely exceeded expectations. Bennett Knows.