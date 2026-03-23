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Win Tickets to See Ella Mai LIVE August 5th at Smart Financial Centre

Published on March 23, 2026

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Do You Still Love Me?
Source: Do You Still Love Me? / Ella Mai

Ella Mai is bringing her Do You Still Love Me? 2026 Tour to the Smart Financial Centre on Wednesday, August 5, and 97.9 is giving you the chance to be in the building for FREE. Known for her smooth vocals and R&B hits like “Boo’d Up” and “Trip,” Ella Mai is set to deliver a night full of love, vibes, and sing along moments you don’t want to miss. Want to go?

Enter now for your chance to win a pair of tickets and experience the big night live with Ella Mai and 97.9 The Box.

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