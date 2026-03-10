Listen Live
Crawfish Season Is Heating Up In Houston

Published on March 10, 2026

2016 Live After 5 Crawfish Boil
Source: Radio One / Radio One

Crawfish season is officially heating up in Houston, and seafood lovers across the city are ready to get their hands dirty.

Restaurants, food trucks, and backyard boils are beginning to serve up pounds of the popular Gulf Coast favorite, usually paired with corn, potatoes, and sausage. Crawfish season typically begins in late winter but reaches its peak between March and May, when the crawfish are larger and easier to harvest.

Local seafood markets and restaurants say the 2026 season is already picking up momentum as warmer weather moves into the region. Much of the crawfish supply comes from farms in Louisiana and across Texas, where farmers harvest millions of pounds each year to meet the demand during the spring months.

For many residents in Houston, crawfish season has become a major part of the city’s food culture. Friends and families gather around large tables covered in newspaper, sharing pounds of seasoned crawfish while enjoying the social tradition that comes with the meal.

The season usually runs through early summer, though supply often begins to slow down by June as temperatures rise. Until then, crawfish fans across Houston will have plenty of opportunities to enjoy one of the region’s most popular seasonal dishes.

