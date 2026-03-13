From Meme to Burrito: Swae Lee, Tattoos, and Chipotle’s Viral BOGO Moment

Source: Leon Prevost / Radio One Digital

Sometimes the internet jokes go a lot further than anyone expects—and that’s exactly what happened when Swae Lee turned the viral “tatted like a Chipotle bag” meme into real tattoo designs. The phrase originally popped up online when fans joked that heavily tattooed bodies looked like the doodle-style artwork printed on Chipotle’s iconic takeout bags. Instead of ignoring the joke, Chipotle leaned all the way in and teamed up with the Rae Sremmurd star to create a limited-edition flash tattoo sheet inspired by the bag artwork, celebrating tattoo culture and self-expression in a creative way.

The collaboration didn’t stop at tattoos either—it turned into a real-world promotion. To celebrate the meme and the partnership with Swae Lee, Chipotle launched a Friday the 13th “Tatted Like a Chipotle Bag” buy-one-get-one entrée deal for customers who show up with tattoos. And the definition of “tattoo” is pretty loose—you can have a permanent one, a temporary one, or even draw one on and still qualify. The promotion runs for a one-hour window from 3–4 p.m. at participating Chipotle locations, letting fans grab a free entrée when they buy another of equal or greater value.

What started as a viral meme has now turned into a full cultural moment—tattoos, hip-hop, burritos, and internet humor all colliding in one campaign. It’s a reminder that sometimes the best marketing doesn’t come from a boardroom; it comes from the internet doing what the internet does best. And if you’re already “tatted like a Chipotle bag,” you might as well go get that burrito. Bennett Knows.