Listen Live
Close
Lifestyle

Swae Lee, Tattoos, and Chipotle’s Viral BOGO Moment

From Meme to Burrito: Swae Lee, Tattoos, and Chipotle’s Viral BOGO Moment

Published on March 13, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Swae Lee
Source: Leon Prevost / Radio One Digital

Sometimes the internet jokes go a lot further than anyone expects—and that’s exactly what happened when Swae Lee turned the viral “tatted like a Chipotle bag” meme into real tattoo designs. The phrase originally popped up online when fans joked that heavily tattooed bodies looked like the doodle-style artwork printed on Chipotle’s iconic takeout bags. Instead of ignoring the joke, Chipotle leaned all the way in and teamed up with the Rae Sremmurd star to create a limited-edition flash tattoo sheet inspired by the bag artwork, celebrating tattoo culture and self-expression in a creative way.

The collaboration didn’t stop at tattoos either—it turned into a real-world promotion. To celebrate the meme and the partnership with Swae Lee, Chipotle launched a Friday the 13th “Tatted Like a Chipotle Bag” buy-one-get-one entrée deal for customers who show up with tattoos. And the definition of “tattoo” is pretty loose—you can have a permanent one, a temporary one, or even draw one on and still qualify. The promotion runs for a one-hour window from 3–4 p.m. at participating Chipotle locations, letting fans grab a free entrée when they buy another of equal or greater value.

What started as a viral meme has now turned into a full cultural moment—tattoos, hip-hop, burritos, and internet humor all colliding in one campaign. It’s a reminder that sometimes the best marketing doesn’t come from a boardroom; it comes from the internet doing what the internet does best. And if you’re already “tatted like a Chipotle bag,” you might as well go get that burrito. Bennett Knows.

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

BRUCE BISPING ¬• bbisping@startribune.com Minneapolis, MN., Friday, 10/15/10] (left to right) Sometimes things don't go as planned as Nicole Curtis, host of "Rehab Addict with Nicole Curtis" stripped the paint off a medicine chest and found the thick

Former HGTV Star Nicole Curtis Awkwardly Explains Her "Accidental" N-Word Usage On 'The Breakfast Club'

Hip-Hop Wired
Davido In Concert - Atlanta, GA

Papoose Sends More Shots At 50 Cent On New Diss Track

Hip-Hop Wired
US-POLITICS-TRUMP

Pete "Crab Legs" Hegseth's $93B Shopping Spree Sparks Taxpayer Anger

Hip-Hop Wired
50 Cent

50 Cent ft. Max B “No More Tricks, No More Tries,” Mary J. Blige “More Than A Lover” & More | Daily Visuals 3.11.26

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
iOne Local | Hou Got Jokes Comedy Search | 2026-03-05
2 Items
Contests  |  KBXX

Got Jokes? Win a Chance to Open for ‘We Them Ones’ Comedy Tour

Don Toliver Octane Tour, Toyota Center, May 14, 2026
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win $250 PLUS Tickets to Don Toliver LIVE May 14th

Boys 4 Life
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Tickets To See B2K, Bow Wow & More at BOYS 4 LIFE Tour

iOne Local | Rodeo Houston Landing Pages | 2026-03-04
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win A 4 Pack To See Shaboozey Live This Friday!!

Celebrity  |  Danielle Canada

Pulling The (P-Poppin') Plug: The Atlanta Hawks Cancel 'Magic City Monday' Game After Baller Backlash

We them Ones

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close