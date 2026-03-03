One Year in Houston: Growing Love For The City & Culture

Moved to Houston with big dreams, found community through local events like the Rodeo Cook-Off.

Celebrates a year of personal and professional growth, eager to continue exploring the diverse city.

When I moved to Houston in 2025 to join Good Morning H-Town, I knew I was stepping into opportunity. What I didn’t know was just how much this city would stretch me, teach me, and wrap me up in its culture. I came from Seattle — originally Providence, Rhode Island — with big energy and even bigger dreams. And almost immediately, Houston said, “Bet.”

My first major assignment? The Rodeo Cook-Off. Let me tell you something — I was LOST. Like truly, no-sense-of-direction, sneakers-on-my-feet, overwhelmed lost. I had just gotten here and didn’t fully understand the magnitude of what the Cook-Off means to this city. But somehow, through the chaos, I found my people. We linked up, we laughed, and we ended up at Clé after. That night was my first real taste of Houston culture — organized chaos, community, music, and motion all at once.

Fast forward one year later, and I walked into the Cook-Off with boots on my feet instead of sneakers. That alone felt symbolic. I wasn’t just visiting anymore — I was participating. I went two out of the three nights (had to tap out and recover so I could survive my first official Sunday Funday at Chapman — yes, it took me a whole year because I’m terrified of missing a Monday morning on Good Morning H-Town). But this year felt different. I knew more faces. I understood the flow. I was able to work, hit some incredible tents, eat my fair share of food, jump on a few rides, and really take it all in.

Huge shout out to the 3Q family and the Neon Knights for throwing down all weekend. And love to It Takes A Village Barbecue for letting me join the party. That’s what I’ve learned about Houston — it really does take a village. The love here is loud, but it’s genuine. Over the past year, I’ve grown so much — on the radio and personally. I’ve been engulfed in Houston hip-hop, Houston slang, Houston pride. I might know the first verse to most city anthems now. I’ve learned where to be on a Sunday (Chapman, clearly). I’ve learned that this city moves fast, works hard, and celebrates even harder.

There’s still so much I haven’t done. I need to hit a Rockets game. I need to see the Texans win one live — no shade. I know there are neighborhoods, artists, and experiences I haven’t even scratched yet. But that’s the beauty of it. Houston isn’t a city you conquer in a year. You grow with it.

This weekend at the Cook-Off wasn’t just about the Rodeo — it was about reflection. It was about celebrating a year of betting on myself and landing in a city that bet on me too. Being able to celebrate alongside people who have supported me, listened to me, and shown me love on 97.9 The Box means more than I can explain.

And tonight? J Balvin at the Rodeo. We turning up. One year down. Many more to go. Houston, I’m locked in. Bennett Knows.