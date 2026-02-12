18th Annual Family Day at Sylvester Turner Park | April 11, 2026

Source: Family Day In The Park / General

The Eighteenth Annual Family Day in the Park is set to bring the Houston community together for an afternoon of fun, fellowship and celebration. Hosted by Ashley Turner Captain, this year’s event will feature live music from J. Paul Jr. and The Zydeco Nubreedz along with a full lineup of family friendly activities. Guests can enjoy entertainment, food and drinks, baseball games and engaging activities designed for all ages.

The event takes place Saturday, April 11 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Sylvester Turner Park, located at 2800 West Little York Rd. in Houston. Registration is now open for volunteers and vendors, and parking and transportation services will be provided. For more information, visit gnhya.org or contact Kynetta Moore at km@kynettaevents.com or 832.617.2057. Attendees should note that backpacks or large bags, alcohol, drugs, large containers, grills, animals and motorcycles are not allowed, and all guests will be required to pass through security checkpoints.