Mac Fame Recalls The Dark Time Which Led To Growth, ‘Return Of The Mac 2’ & More

California native Mac Fame checks in with Brando of 97.9 The Box to breakdown his new album Return Of The Mac 2: The Rebirth, how a dark period in life caused him to make his best music, the wild living he’s done to create Return of the Mac, Houston to Cali love and more!

Stream Mac’s Return Of The Mac 2: The Rebirth below via Spotify.

