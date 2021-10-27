Megan Thee Stallion Gears Up For Graduation On Tiger Walk [PHOTOS]

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

The H-Town Hottie is officially set to walk the walk and graduate this December.

On Monday (October 25), Megan Thee Stallion shared a glimpse of her graduation cap, complete with “Real Hot Girl Sh*t” on the top along with a sneak peek into her graduation photos at Texas Southern University.

“2021 finna graduate collegeeee,” she wrote on Instagram. “taking my graduation pics today. I can’t wait for y’all to see.”

Since Megan’s rapid rise in hip-hop, the Houston artist has taken home three Grammy Awards, had a platinum debut album, numerous chart-topping singles, brand partnerships and more. Simultaneously, she shared her school journey with fans, occasionally taking tests while on the road and more.

In an interview with ET last year during the promotion of Good News, she detailed the difficulties of pulling it all off.

“School is so hard and online classes are really hard too, but I was already doing online classes before quarantine started,” she said. “I had to because I couldn’t go on campus anymore. I mean, my focus was definitely better because I didn’t have a lot of distractions. But I’m still in school, and I’m projected to graduate in 2021!”

When asked why health administration was her field of choice, she told PEOPLE, “I really wanted to be an administrator over a hospital, but I knew I still wanted to be Megan Thee Stallion. I was like, ‘What can I do?’ I was like, ‘You know what, I’m gonna open an assisted-living facility and use the money that I make from rapping to open it. Then I’m gonna let my classmates run it.”

