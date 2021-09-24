Style & Fashion
HomeStyle & Fashion

Megan Thee Stallion Teams Up With Nike As The ‘Hot Girl Coach’

Megan Thee Stallion has teamed up with Nike through the Nike Training Club app as the "Hot Girl Coach" in an effort to inspire her fans to get active. 

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
2021 Music Midtown

Source: Paras Griffin / Gett

Who better than Megan Thee Stallion to coach us in achieving the perfect body? The Grammy-Award winning rapper has teamed up with Nike through the Nike Training Club app as the “Hot Girl Coach” in an effort to inspire her fans to get active. She took to her Instagram account to announce the partnership and to encourage others to join her on this fitness journey.

Megan athletically posed in her burnt orange Nike workout set as she introduced her new venture.  In her Instagram caption she wrote, “It’s time to work. Check out my workouts and tips on wellness more in the Nike Training Club (NTC) app now.”  Too add fuel to the workout encouragement, Megan posted a slideshow of pictures showing off her sculpted body in a purple camouflaged Nike sports bra and matching leggings and another picture of her doing stretches.  In addition to the workout app, her favorite workout looks are shoppable as well.

In a previous post, Megan announced her partnership with Nike by sharing a video that dives deeper into her fitness journey.

The Houston native revealed that growing up she was always told to play basketball, track, or volleyball because of her height and athletic built.  However, neither one of those sports were her passion.  She later found her passion in  performing which she calls her sport, and she encouraged her fans to make sports whatever they wanted it to be as well.  She wrote, “So I’m sharing my fitness story to let you know sport is whatever ya want it to be. Dance is my sport. Rapping is my sport. Performing is my sport. I am an athlete, and so are you.”

Megan’s workouts are available in the US and UK now.  Check out Nike for more information.

DON’T MISS…

Megan Thee Stallion Is A Golden Goddess On The Cover Of Time100

Megan Thee Stallion Gives Us Body In Her Calvins

Megan Thee Stallion Slays in Coach x BAPE Collaboration

Megan Thee Stallion Teams Up With Nike As The ‘Hot Girl Coach’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

megan thee stallion

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED SEPTEMBER 19]
Oscar host Chris Rock during the 77th Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre in Los Angeles, Ca
71 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest

Kelly Price Reportedly Missing In Georgia Following COVID-19…

 1 hour ago
09.24.21
2017 Winter TCA - Portraits

Michael K. Williams Cause Of Death Revealed To…

 4 hours ago
09.24.21
2021 Music Midtown

21 Savage Hit With Gun & Drug Possession…

 5 hours ago
09.24.21

Jeannie Mai’s Ex-Husband Calls Her ‘Trash’ Amid News…

 7 hours ago
09.24.21

This Is Not A Drill: ‘Tiger King’ Season…

 8 hours ago
09.24.21

Jennifer Hough Receiving Death Threats From Nicki Minaj’s…

 9 hours ago
09.24.21
21 items

21 Throwbacks We Can’t WAIT To Hear At…

 9 hours ago
09.24.21
Rolling Loud Miami 2021

Tory Lanez Considering Plea Deal In Megan Thee…

 9 hours ago
09.24.21

Beyoncé Pens Heartfelt Letter Thanking Fans For 40th…

 13 hours ago
09.24.21
Kash Doll Summer Kick-off And Cocktail Mixer

New Blessings: Kash Doll Reveals She’s Pregnant Ahead…

 1 day ago
09.23.21
Photos
Close