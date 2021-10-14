Megan Thee Stallion & Popeyes Announce Official ‘Hottie Sauce’ + Franchise Deal

Megan Thee Stallion continues to rack up brand partnerships.

On Thursday (October 14), Popeye’s announced a new brand deal with the H-Town Hottie, complete with her spin on Popeye’s favorites. However, unlike similar musician partnership deals like McDonald’s with Travis Scott and Saweetie, the Houston rapper is one of the famous Louisiana fast-food chain’s newest franchise owners.

“I’m appreciative of Popeyes commitment to empowering Black women and look forward to opening Popeyes Restaurants,” Megan Thee Stallion said in a statement. “Teaming up with Popeyes is such a milestone in my journey and evolution as an entrepreneur. I’ve always been a fan of the Popeyes brand and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to join the brand and help create the new Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce for their line-up.”

The signature addition to the menu is the Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce, made with honey, cider vinegar, and Aleppo pepper. The announcement was paired with a short video starring Megan’s alter ego Tina Snow and a trio of merchandise releases beginning on October 18. Fans can grab Thee Heat package which will include bikinis, long sleeve shirts, hats, tumblers and Popeyes chicken tenders plush dog toys, specifically for Popeyes Reward Members who will get exclusive access and information once they sign up before the release date. The other two merch releases will occur in November.

Due to the massive nature of the release, Megan and Popeyes are teaming up to make a six-figure donation to Houston Random Acts of Kindness, a nonprofit dedicated to the betterment of the Houston community.

To double up, Megan took on First We Feast’s Hot Ones with Sean Evans and took on the hot sauce challenge. See how she did below.

