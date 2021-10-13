H.E.R. Plays A Game Of ‘My First,’ Opens Up On Empowering Women, Houston Love & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

H.E.R. knows her way around heartbreak and making history.

In March, the Bay Area singer not only took home her third Grammy Award for Best R&B Song with “Better Than I Imagined” with Houstonian Robert Glasper and Meshell Ndegeocello. Later that month, she became an Academy Award winner when her “Fight For You” single from Judas And The Black Messiah won for Best Original Song. Her first move after winning another Grammy? Getting a brand new tattoo.

But the singer/songwriter took a chance on herself early on in life, worrying not about winning awards but simply releasing music.

“I didn’t necessarily put a timeline on it,” she told Keisha Nicole and Jessica Jeanz of Good Morning H-Town. “I’ve been pretty good about, ‘OK, it’ll happen when it’s supposed to happen,’ but when I was really young I was like, ‘When am I going to put out music?’ After I graduated high school I was like, am I going to do this 100 percent or am I going to go to college? So there was a point where I was trying to figure out the timing of my life and what I wanted to put all my energy into. I think i made the right choice.”

Having no regrets about choosing music over choosing a “normal” life, H.E.R. has become more open about peeling back the layers of herself. She wore sunglasses over her eyes and big hair to keep things heavily focused on music early on in her career and now, she’s grown to a point where she’s accepted all the things which make her unique and sends a message to young women to be themselves.

“There’s all this pressure, especially with young women to look a certain way, talk a certain way, dress a certain way. We need to remind young girls trying to be in this position there is no mold,” she says. You do not have to give in or compromise yourself. Who you are is enough. We’re all so different and our differences make us so beautiful as women and we need to embrace those things. You’re happier at the end of the day when you stay true to you and do what feels right to you.”

H.E.R.’s First

First Job: “I never had a regular job, but when I was a kid I’d perform at festivals and I’d get paid $200 and my mom was my manager. I’d do random talent shows doing “If I Ain’t Got You” by Alicia Keys.

First Car: A Mercedes G-Wagon

First Heartbreak: “In high school, I like this guy in 10th or 11th grade and this girl, I told her about the guy and come to find out, she was messing with the guy! Girls were shady in high school! I remember we went to a dance, we were matching and she was like, ‘Y’all are so cute!’ So yeah, that was my first one.”

First Big Purchase: “My mom’s house.”

Watch the full interview with Good Morning H-Town up top!