James Harden Shuts Down Rumors Of Gifting Saweetie $100K For A Date

James Harden usually doesn’t address rumors and allegations. The Brooklyn Nets star’s name was floating all over social media on Friday (June 11) after it was suggested he stepped out on a date with Saweetie. Two celebrities dating is rather normal, but thanks to social media, some had to spice it up by suggesting Harden CashApp’d the “Best Friend” rapper $100,000 in order to go out with him.

The news didn’t sit well with Harden who took to his Instagram Stories and flatly wanted his name out of the gossip.

“I’m tired of people creating these false ass stories knowing I really don’t speak on bullsh*t,” he wrote. “Leave me out all the weird sh*t. Sh*t trash. Back to my real life.”

He added, “People really on here making sh*t up for clout. I really stay out the way. CashApp $100K? Beat it.”

The false story got around so much even 50 Cent reacted on Instagram Friday, name dropping Saweetie’s ex Quavo in the process.

“wait he a super star, why the fu*k is he paying a b*tch to go on a date,” 50 wrote. “see what you did @quavohuncho they don’t know what they like till they see somebody with it. SMH LOL Help me understand this!”

Harden has more things to worry about on the court. His Brooklyn Nets are currently up 2-1 on the Milwaukee Bucks in their Eastern Conference Semifinal series. Harden has missed all but one minute of the series due to him reaggravating a hamstring injury he suffered late in the regular season.

