Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Vivica A. Fox Calls 50 Cent ‘The Love Of Her Life,’ Reveals She Ended First Marriage Cause She Didn’t Want To Be The Breadwinner

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
1998 Essence Awards - April 10, 1998

Source: Ron Galella / Getty

Vivica A. Fox has seen and said plenty of things over her illustrious career but the 56-year-old actress revealed one thing about her personal life. For her, happiness in a marriage doesn’t exist if she was the one paying all the bills and earning most of the money.

The actress has been linked to some pretty famous men over the years including 50 Cent but from 1998 to 2002, she was wed to Christopher “Sixx Nine” Harvest. Although Fox says she and Harvest were only together for two and a half years during that time, he was a singer in a music group. In a brand new interview, Fox revealed their relationship didn’t start off on the best of terms but wanting the fairytale wedding pushed things into overdrive.

“I did. I hate to say that,” she said. “Everyone was having their Cinderella day and I just wanted one too to be very honest with you. Why the marriage didn’t last a long time is ’cause I didn’t take the time to get to know him. I felt peer pressure.”

Early on in the marriage, Harvest’s group didn’t get the recording contract they were initially seeking. Instead of continuing to chase his dream with the same ambition she chased hers with as an actress, he relaxed in Fox’s eyes, resulting in her taking care of both of them.

“He didn’t go out and then pursue things with the same drive that I had for my career,” she said. “You know, a woman doesn’t like paying all the bills all the time. I can only ask for help so many times before I had to come to the conclusion that I didn’t want to be the breadwinner in this family. My mother didn’t raise me to take care of a man. And that was the deciding factor.”

RELATED: Vivica A. Fox Is Not Feeling The ‘Set It Off’ Remake

RELATED: Vivica A. Fox Says Sex With 50-Cent Was Rated ‘PG-13’

The actress says the marriage was a major lesson for her in terms of not only getting to know her partner but also letting the world know about it. She’s been dating a special guy since January and as the two met and bonded during quarantine, she’s not fully ready to start planning a walk down the aisle again.

Elsewhere in the interview, she called 50 the “love of her life” even though the pair dated briefly in 2003.

“The love that I had for him, and still to this day, will always — he was the love of my life,” she said. “I will admit that without any reservations. He will always have a special place in my heart. But the reason that the relationship ended is because we went way too public, way too fast … I really love him.”

Vivica A. Fox Calls 50 Cent ‘The Love Of Her Life,’ Reveals She Ended First Marriage Cause She Didn’t Want To Be The Breadwinner  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

50 Cent , Vivica A. Fox

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Kanye West Rumored to Be Dating Supermodel Irina…
 5 hours ago
05.27.21
50 Cent Hints He Is Ready To Ditch…
 6 hours ago
05.27.21
BET Announces 2021 BET Awards Nominations And The…
 6 hours ago
05.27.21
Toni Braxton Commences Hot Girl Summer In A…
 9 hours ago
05.27.21
Dave Chappelle’s New Documentary To Close Out 2021…
 11 hours ago
05.27.21
The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s Ep.…
 19 hours ago
05.27.21
Summer Walker Performs At The Novo
Oh Summer: Summer Walker Gets Dragged On Twitter…
 24 hours ago
05.26.21
15 items
Social Media In Uproar Over Steak 48 Location…
 1 day ago
05.26.21
9th Annual DOC NYC - "Out Of Omaha"
J. Cole Done With Commitment To Basketball Africa…
 1 day ago
05.26.21
7 Staple Pieces To Complete Your Memorial Day…
 2 days ago
05.25.21
JAY-Z, Bad Bunny, & Nneka Ogwumike Help LeBron…
 2 days ago
05.25.21
Converse Accused Of Stealing Sneaker Design From Rejected…
 2 days ago
05.25.21
Master P Is Honored By Lincoln University With…
 2 days ago
05.25.21
J. Cole’s Manager Ibrahim “IB” Hamad Shares More…
 2 days ago
05.25.21
Ray J Hits $17,000 Jackpot Playing The Slots…
 2 days ago
05.25.21
Erica Mena Files For Divorce From Nicki Minaj’s…
 2 days ago
05.25.21
Photos
Close