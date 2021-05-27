Vivica A. Fox Calls 50 Cent ‘The Love Of Her Life,’ Reveals She Ended First Marriage Cause She Didn’t Want To Be The Breadwinner

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Vivica A. Fox has seen and said plenty of things over her illustrious career but the 56-year-old actress revealed one thing about her personal life. For her, happiness in a marriage doesn’t exist if she was the one paying all the bills and earning most of the money.

The actress has been linked to some pretty famous men over the years including 50 Cent but from 1998 to 2002, she was wed to Christopher “Sixx Nine” Harvest. Although Fox says she and Harvest were only together for two and a half years during that time, he was a singer in a music group. In a brand new interview, Fox revealed their relationship didn’t start off on the best of terms but wanting the fairytale wedding pushed things into overdrive.

“I did. I hate to say that,” she said. “Everyone was having their Cinderella day and I just wanted one too to be very honest with you. Why the marriage didn’t last a long time is ’cause I didn’t take the time to get to know him. I felt peer pressure.”

Early on in the marriage, Harvest’s group didn’t get the recording contract they were initially seeking. Instead of continuing to chase his dream with the same ambition she chased hers with as an actress, he relaxed in Fox’s eyes, resulting in her taking care of both of them.

“He didn’t go out and then pursue things with the same drive that I had for my career,” she said. “You know, a woman doesn’t like paying all the bills all the time. I can only ask for help so many times before I had to come to the conclusion that I didn’t want to be the breadwinner in this family. My mother didn’t raise me to take care of a man. And that was the deciding factor.”

RELATED: Vivica A. Fox Is Not Feeling The ‘Set It Off’ Remake

RELATED: Vivica A. Fox Says Sex With 50-Cent Was Rated ‘PG-13’

The actress says the marriage was a major lesson for her in terms of not only getting to know her partner but also letting the world know about it. She’s been dating a special guy since January and as the two met and bonded during quarantine, she’s not fully ready to start planning a walk down the aisle again.

Elsewhere in the interview, she called 50 the “love of her life” even though the pair dated briefly in 2003.

“The love that I had for him, and still to this day, will always — he was the love of my life,” she said. “I will admit that without any reservations. He will always have a special place in my heart. But the reason that the relationship ended is because we went way too public, way too fast … I really love him.”

Vivica A. Fox Calls 50 Cent ‘The Love Of Her Life,’ Reveals She Ended First Marriage Cause She Didn’t Want To Be The Breadwinner was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 97.9 The Box: