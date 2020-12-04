James Harden Gifts Lil Baby With A Prada Bag, Honey Buns, $100K & A Richard Mille Watch For His Birthday [VIDEO]

James Harden is a good friend to Lil Baby.

The Rockets guard decided to splurge a little bit for the Quality Control rapper’s birthday and while the Atlanta star has been gifted PLENTY in 2020 alone, Harden upped the friendship ante by gifting the rapper $100,000 in cash, a Richard Mille watch, a bunch of honey buns and a Parda bag. Yes, all of that.

Now, there’s no telling if Lil Baby is gonna eat all those honey buns but it’s a hell of a birthday haul.

James Harden gifted Lil Baby a Prada bag, honey buns, $100K cash and a Richard Mille watch for his birthday 💰🔥 pic.twitter.com/vMlvGqabsL — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 4, 2020

On top of the birthday gifts, Lil Baby dropped two tracks for his fans in “Errbody” and “On Me.” Watch the videos for each track below.

Now we wonder if Harden is gonna be vocal about the Rockets trading Russell Westbrook to the Wizards for John Wall.

