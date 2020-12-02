CLOSE
Rockets Trade Russell Westbrook To Wizards For John Wall, Draft Pick [REACTIONS]

The Russell Westbrook and James Harden reunion is a wrap after only one year.

The Rockets per NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski have traded Westbrook to the Washington Wizards for point guard John Wall as well as a future first-round draft pick. The deal not only reunites Wall, the former No. 1 overall pick with his Kentucky teammate DeMarcus Cousins, it reunites Westbrook with Scott Brooks, his longtime head coach during his time with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Wall is coming off a two-year absence from basketball after he ruptured his left Achilles tendon after falling in his home in 2018 while recovering from surgery on his left Achilles heel. The star guard was a multi-time All-Star with the Wizards and helped lead the team to an Eastern Conference semis berth in the 2016-2017 season.

Westbrook was playing perhaps his most efficient basketball with the Rockets, including a stretch from January until the league shut down in March where he nearly averaged 30 points per game on terrific shooting splits. After a bout with COVID-19, Westbrook rejoined the Rockets in the bubble but struggled with his shot as the Rockets were eliminated from the NBA playoffs by the eventual champion Los Angeles Lakers.

All this occurs on the same night the Rockets unveil their ode to the Houston Oilers with their 2020-2021 city edition jerseys.

Houston of course had all the jokes for Wall coming to the H – namely due to Wall’s off the court tendencies as well as his relationship with Cousins.

