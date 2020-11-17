CLOSE
Is it Cap? Social Media Reacts To James Harden (Possibly) Wanting Out Of Houston

The most exciting time of the NBA offseason is here.

The 2020 NBA draft begins Wednesday, but first, the trades began blowing up Twitter thanks to industry insiders like Woj. Kemba Walker is supposedly being offered in lucrative deals from the Boston Celtics, Robert Covington is officially a Trail Blazer, and the Bucks are finally bolstering their roster for Giannis Antekounmpo with the addition of Jrue Holiday and Sacramento Kings Bogdan Bogdanovic.

But, the biggest controversy going on right now is the Houston Rockets, and it’s not Russell Westbrook– it’s his longtime friend and two-time teammate James Harden. The two have only played together for a season, but they didn’t live up to expectations while in the bubble, and now it looks like there’s trouble in Houston. And apparently, it looks like that problem can’t be solved with $50M, so Harden has turned down the extension and is ready to take his talents up north.

That’s right, Harden allegedly wants to reunite with his other OKC brethren Kevin Durant. The only thing is that Kyrie Irving is also a Brooklyn Net and that Big 3 would definitely cause some issues when it comes to ball management. Of course, with all the rumors flying around, Harden made a cryptic post on his Instagram stories of himself removing a cap off a bottle of Body Armor. The only thing is, no one is quite sure if that means he’s saying the talk going around is cap or not cap.

Either way, Twitter was on fire with the idea of Harden leaving the Rockets, teaming up with Kyrie, and what the hell the IG story meant. Check out some of the funniest reactions below.

